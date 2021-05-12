Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Renewables and grids support Iberdrola earnings and outlook

05/12/2021 | 03:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Iberdrola's power generating wind turbines are seen against cloudy sky at Moranchon wind farm

MADRID (Reuters) -Europe's biggest wind power group Iberdrola reaffirmed its growth outlook for the full year on Wednesday after reporting rising quarterly earnings supported by rapid building of renewable energy plants and investments in networks.

Buoyed by a global shift towards the low-carbon energy sources it has been investing in for two decades, northern Spain-based Iberdrola plans to almost triple its renewable generation capacity to 95 gigawatts by 2030.

Core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 1.5% to 2.8 billion euros ($3.4 billion) broadly meeting the average forecast given by eight analysts polled by the company.

Reiterating guidance for net profit of 3.7-3.8 billion euros in the full year, Iberdrola also proposed a complementary dividend of 0.252 euros per share, bringing the 2020 shareholder payout to 0.42 euros per share.

Wind farms and solar plants sprung up globally at their fastest pace in two decades last year despite disruptions from COVID-19 and are set to continue apace, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden's administration gave Iberdrola unit Avangrid long-awaited approval this week for its Vineyard Wind project to build the first major offshore wind farm in the United States.

Iberdrola's market value has more than doubled in value over the past five years, mirroring similar gains by U.S. peer NextEra Energy and Denmark's Orsted, and its shares are now back to trading close to where they were before the coronavirus pandemic devastated global markets.

($1 = 0.8250 euros)

(Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Carmel Crimmins)

By Isla Binnie


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVANGRID, INC. -0.45% 51.4 Delayed Quote.13.09%
IBERDROLA, S.A. -2.44% 11.115 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
NEXTERA ENERGY -0.98% 74.07 Delayed Quote.-3.99%
ORSTED A/S -2.89% 844.2 Delayed Quote.-32.48%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:08aTop U.S. fuel pipeline edges toward reopening as gasoline shortages worsen
RE
03:07aGold falls on firm yields, dollar; U.S. inflation data in focus
RE
03:07aIndian court upholds travel bar on founder of debt-laden hospital operator NMC
RE
03:04aU.S. removes Xiaomi from government blacklist, parties to resolve litigation
RE
03:00aSBM Offshore upbeat on new projects after Q1 revenue fall
RE
03:00aRenewables and grids support Iberdrola earnings and outlook
RE
02:58aSoftBank posts $37 billion Vision Fund profit, eyes further IPOs
RE
02:56aCENTRAL BANK OF KENYA  : European Union-Kenya Green Diplomacy Conference
PU
02:55aPrivate equity firm to buy UDG Healthcare in $3.7 billion deal
RE
02:54aBAYER  : Rebound at Bayer's agriculture unit blighted by forex headwinds
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Inflation anxiety jolts stocks, Asia tumbles to two-month lows
2Pipeline outage causes U.S. gasoline supply crunch, panic buying
3NUTRYFARM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : NUTRYFARM INTERNATIONAL : Ventures Into Singapore's Durian Market with Estab..
4BAYER AG : BAYER: successful start to 2021
5METALL ZUG AG : METALL ZUG GROUP: The Metall Zug Group expects a significantly higher operating result (EBIT) ..

HOT NEWS