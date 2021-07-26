Log in
Renewi plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

07/26/2021 | 05:17am EDT
Renewi plc (RWI) 
Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
26-Jul-2021 / 10:16 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)            Name                                             Otto de Bont 
 
2             Reason for the notification 
 
a)            Position/status 
                                                               CEO 
 
b)            Initial notification /Amendment 
                                                               Initial Notification 
 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
 
 
a)            Name 
                                                               Renewi plc 
 
b)            LEI 
                                                               213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
              Description of the financial instrument, type of 
              instrument 
a)                                                             Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
              Identification code 
                                                               GB00BNR4T868 
 
              Nature of the transaction                        Release of shares under the  Renewi plc Deferred Annual 
b)                                                             Bonus Scheme. 
 
                                                               2021 award, first tranche 
 
 
                                                               Shares vested Shares vested 
              Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
                                                               Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
                                                               GBPNIL          18,230

Aggregated information

d) 18,230

- Aggregated volume

GBP NIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)            Name                            Otto de Bont 
 
2             Reason for the notification 
 
a)            Position/status 
                                              CEO 
 
b)            Initial notification /Amendment 
                                              Initial Notification 
 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
 
 
a)            Name 
                                              Renewi plc 
 
b)            LEI 
                                              213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
              Description of the financial 
              instrument, type of instrument 
a)                                            Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
              Identification code 
                                              GB00BNR4T868 
 
              Nature of the transaction 
b)                                            Sale of 9,070 of the shares released under the Renewi plc Deferred Annual 
                                              Bonus Scheme on 23 July 2021 to cover withholding taxes and commission. 
 
 
 
                                              Shares sold to cover taxes and       Shares sold to cover taxes and 
                                              commission                           commission 
              Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
                                              Price(s)                             Volume(s) 
 
                                              GBP5.42428 
                                                                                   9,070

Aggregated information

d) 9,070

- Aggregated volume

GBP5.42428 per share

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)            Name                                             Toby Woolrych 
 
2             Reason for the notification 
 
a)            Position/status 
                                                               CFO 
 
b)            Initial notification /Amendment 
                                                               Initial Notification 
 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
 
 
a)            Name 
                                                               Renewi plc 
 
b)            LEI 
                                                               213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
              Description of the financial instrument, type of 
              instrument 
a)                                                             Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
              Identification code 
                                                               GB00BNR4T868 
 
              Nature of the transaction                        Release of shares under the  Renewi plc Deferred Annual 
b)                                                             Bonus Scheme. 
 
                                                               2021 award, first tranche 
 
 
                                                               Shares vested Shares vested 
 
              Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                                             Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
                                                               GBPNIL          16,350

Aggregated information

d) 16,350

- Aggregated volume

GBP NIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)            Name                        Toby Woolrych 
 
2             Reason for the notification 
 
a)            Position/status 
                                          CFO 
 
b)            Initial notification / 
              Amendment                   Initial Notification 
 
 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
 
 
a)            Name 
                                          Renewi plc 
 
b)            LEI 
                                          213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
              Description of the 
              financial instrument, type 
              of instrument 
a)                                        Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
              Identification code 
                                          GB00BNR4T868 
 
              Nature of the transaction 
b)                                        Sale of 7,724 of the shares released under the Renewi plc Deferred Annual 
                                          Bonus Scheme on 23 July 2021 to cover employee's income tax, national 
                                          insurance liabilities and commission. 
 
 
                                          Shares sold to cover taxes and         Shares sold to cover taxes and 
                                          commission                             commission

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2021 05:16 ET (09:16 GMT)

