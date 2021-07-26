Renewi plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding -3

Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Priestley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Specialities Division MD (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 12,500

Aggregated information

d) 12,500

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bas van Ginkel 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Strategy and Business Development Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 12,500

Aggregated information

d) 12,500

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Maarten Buikhuisen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Information Officer (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 12,500

Aggregated information

d) 12,500

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Theo Olijve 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Mineralz & Water Division MD (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 12,500

Aggregated information

d) 12,500

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

