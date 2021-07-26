Log in
Renewi plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding -3-

07/26/2021 | 05:24am EDT
1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)            Name 
                                                                   James Priestley 
 
2             Reason for the notification 
 
a)            Position/status 
                                                                   Specialities Division MD (PDMR) 
 
b)            Initial notification /Amendment 
                                                                   Initial Notification 
 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
 
 
a)            Name 
                                                                   Renewi plc 
 
b)            LEI 
                                                                   213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
              Description of the financial instrument, type of 
              instrument 
a)                                                                 Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
              Identification code 
                                                                   GB00BNR4T868 
 
              Nature of the transaction 
b)                                                                 Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                                                                   Incentive Plan 
 
 
 
                                                                   Shares         Shares 
 
              Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                                                 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
                                                                   GBPNIL           12,500

Aggregated information

d) 12,500

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue 

1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)            Name 
                                                                   Bas van Ginkel 
 
2             Reason for the notification 
 
a)            Position/status                                      Group Strategy and Business Development Director 
                                                                   (PDMR) 
 
b)            Initial notification /Amendment 
                                                                   Initial Notification 
 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
 
 
a)            Name 
                                                                   Renewi plc 
 
b)            LEI 
                                                                   213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
              Description of the financial instrument, type of 
              instrument 
a)                                                                 Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
              Identification code 
                                                                   GB00BNR4T868 
 
              Nature of the transaction 
b)                                                                 Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                                                                   Incentive Plan 
 
 
 
                                                                   Shares         Shares 
 
              Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                                                 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
                                                                   GBPNIL           12,500

Aggregated information

d) 12,500

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue 

1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)            Name 
                                                                   Maarten Buikhuisen 
 
2             Reason for the notification 
 
a)            Position/status 
                                                                   Chief Information Officer (PDMR) 
 
b)            Initial notification /Amendment 
                                                                   Initial Notification 
 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
 
 
a)            Name 
                                                                   Renewi plc 
 
b)            LEI 
                                                                   213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
              Description of the financial instrument, type of 
              instrument 
a)                                                                 Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
              Identification code 
                                                                   GB00BNR4T868 
 
              Nature of the transaction 
b)                                                                 Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                                                                   Incentive Plan 
 
 
 
                                                                   Shares         Shares 
 
              Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                                                 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
                                                                   GBPNIL           12,500

Aggregated information

d) 12,500

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue 

1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)            Name 
                                                                   Theo Olijve 
 
2             Reason for the notification 
 
a)            Position/status 
                                                                   Mineralz & Water Division MD (PDMR) 
 
b)            Initial notification /Amendment 
                                                                   Initial Notification 
 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
 
 
a)            Name 
                                                                   Renewi plc 
 
b)            LEI 
                                                                   213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
              Description of the financial instrument, type of 
              instrument 
a)                                                                 Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
              Identification code 
                                                                   GB00BNR4T868 
 
              Nature of the transaction 
b)                                                                 Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                                                                   Incentive Plan 
 
 
 
                                                                   Shares         Shares 
 
              Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                                                 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
                                                                   GBPNIL           12,500

Aggregated information

d) 12,500

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction

