Renewi plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding -3

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
James Priestley
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Specialities Division MD (PDMR)
b) Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a) Name
Renewi plc
b) LEI
213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each
Identification code
GB00BNR4T868
Nature of the transaction
b) Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term
Incentive Plan
Shares Shares
Price(s) and volume(s)
c) Price(s) Volume(s)
GBPNIL 12,500
Aggregated information
d) 12,500
- Aggregated volume
GBPNIL
- Price
e) Date of the transaction
23 July 2021
f) Place of the transaction
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Bas van Ginkel
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Group Strategy and Business Development Director
(PDMR)
b) Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a) Name
Renewi plc
b) LEI
213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each
Identification code
GB00BNR4T868
Nature of the transaction
b) Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term
Incentive Plan
Shares Shares
Price(s) and volume(s)
c) Price(s) Volume(s)
GBPNIL 12,500
Aggregated information
d) 12,500
- Aggregated volume
GBPNIL
- Price
e) Date of the transaction
23 July 2021
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Maarten Buikhuisen
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Chief Information Officer (PDMR)
b) Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a) Name
Renewi plc
b) LEI
213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each
Identification code
GB00BNR4T868
Nature of the transaction
b) Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term
Incentive Plan
Shares Shares
Price(s) and volume(s)
c) Price(s) Volume(s)
GBPNIL 12,500
Aggregated information
d) 12,500
- Aggregated volume
GBPNIL
- Price
e) Date of the transaction
23 July 2021
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Theo Olijve
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Mineralz & Water Division MD (PDMR)
b) Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a) Name
Renewi plc
b) LEI
213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each
Identification code
GB00BNR4T868
Nature of the transaction
b) Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term
Incentive Plan
Shares Shares
Price(s) and volume(s)
c) Price(s) Volume(s)
GBPNIL 12,500
Aggregated information
d) 12,500
- Aggregated volume
GBPNIL
- Price
e) Date of the transaction
23 July 2021
f) Place of the transaction
