Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Renewing Black Sea grain deal critical for Africa, WFP boss says

02/18/2023 | 07:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUNICH, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Failure to renew a U.N.-backed initiative that has enabled Ukraine to export grain from ports blockaded by Russia would be catastrophic as millions in Africa are on the cusp of famine, the head of the U.N. food agency warned on Saturday.

Negotiations will start in a week on extending the trade agreement, a senior Ukrainian official said on Friday.

"It's critical," World Food Programme (WFP) Director David Beasley told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the Munich Security Forum.

"With all the crises we are facing around the world with climate change, droughts, flash floods, we can't afford the Black Sea Grain initiative to fall through at all," Beasley added.

The grain deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July allowed exports from three Ukrainian ports.

The agreement was extended by a further 120 days in November and is up for renewal again in March, but Russia has signalled it is unhappy with some aspects of the deal and has asked for sanctions affecting its agricultural exports to be lifted.

Beasley said the current flow of goods and grains, which according to U.N. data has benefited the European Union, China and Turkey especially, was currently nowhere near where it needs to be.

He warned Moscow that shutting down the ports would be catastrophic, notably in Africa, where millions of people are facing famine. "Africa is very fragile right now. Fifty million people (are) knocking on famine's door," he said.

"Food prices, fuel costs, debt inflation and three years of COVID ... the people have no more coping capacity and if we don't get in and get costs down then 2024 could be the worst year we have seen in several hundred years." (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Jason Neely and David Holmes)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.13% 464.29 Real-time Quote.1.66%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.53% 153.21 Real-time Quote.0.55%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.34% 73.976 Delayed Quote.3.75%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.17% 18.8247 Delayed Quote.0.85%
Latest news "Economy"
08:17aHungary must bolster judiciary 'very soon' to recover billions from EU - top official
RE
08:14aDebt-laden African countries charged 'extortionate' rates, UN chief says
RE
08:12aHungary must bolster independence of judiciary "very soon" to be…
RE
08:09aUK will help other countries willing to send aircraft to Ukraine, Sunak says
RE
08:04aChina swipes at 'hysterical' U.S. at global security gathering
RE
07:56aRussia proposes Feb. 24 launch of relief ship after space station leak -agencies
RE
07:53aBritain's Tesco to explore sale of banking unit - Sky News
RE
07:47aU.S. Indo-Pacific Command aware of North Korea's ballistic missile launch
RE
07:44aU.S. declares Russia committed 'crimes against humanity' in Ukraine
RE
07:43aUK, EU have an understanding on how to resolve N.Ireland protocol, PM Sunak says
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN SAYS "HAVE DETERMINED THA…
2Chinese officials arrive in Taiwan on first post-pandemic visit
3Brazil Supreme Court rules Bayer must return $252 million in GMO soy ro..
4U.S. VP Harris agrees to be 'closely aligned' on China with Macron, Sch..
5WFP CHIEF SAYS AFRICA IN VERY FRAGILE SITUATION, 50 MLN PEOPLE K…

HOT NEWS