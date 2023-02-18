Renewing Black Sea grain deal critical for Africa, WFP boss says

MUNICH, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Failure to renew a
U.N.-backed initiative that has enabled Ukraine to export grain
from ports blockaded by Russia would be catastrophic as millions
in Africa are on the cusp of famine, the head of the U.N. food
agency warned on Saturday.
Negotiations will start in a week on extending the trade
agreement, a senior Ukrainian official said on Friday.
"It's critical," World Food Programme (WFP) Director David
Beasley told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the
Munich Security Forum.
"With all the crises we are facing around the world with
climate change, droughts, flash floods, we can't afford the
Black Sea Grain initiative to fall through at all," Beasley
added.
The grain deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey
last July allowed exports from three Ukrainian ports.
The agreement was extended by a further 120 days in November
and is up for renewal again in March, but Russia has signalled
it is unhappy with some aspects of the deal and has asked for
sanctions affecting its agricultural exports to be lifted.
Beasley said the current flow of goods and grains, which
according to U.N. data has benefited the European Union, China
and Turkey especially, was currently nowhere near where it needs
to be.
He warned Moscow that shutting down the ports would be
catastrophic, notably in Africa, where millions of people are
facing famine. "Africa is very fragile right now. Fifty million
people (are) knocking on famine's door," he said.
"Food prices, fuel costs, debt inflation and three years of
COVID ... the people have no more coping capacity and if we
don't get in and get costs down then 2024 could be the worst
year we have seen in several hundred years."
