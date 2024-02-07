BERLIN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - German tank gearbox manufacturer Renk started its Frankfurt trading debut on Wednesday, with an opening price of 17.50 euros per share, four months after poor market conditions forced it to postpone its plans to go public. (Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr, Editing by Rachel More)
