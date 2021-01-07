Log in
Renowned Attorney, Stephen Brzezinski joins ProtocolNow as Chief Compliance Officer

01/07/2021
PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProtocolNow, a leading provider of real-time protocols made accessible anytime, anywhere, has appointed Stephen Brzezinski to the newly-created position of Chief Compliance Officer. Brzezinski has decades of experience in teaching patient safety across the United States and litigating medical malpractice claims.  Mr. Brzezinski's 30 year career in legal practice provides unparalleled insight into how ProtocolNow can best benefit hospitals and practitioners by increasing patient safety and decreasing potential malpractice claims.

During his career, Brzezinski has represented dozens of hospitals and hundreds of doctors, which he's aided in saving tens of millions of dollars in potential loss. He continues to actively represent prestigious hospitals along with his new role at ProtocolNow.

ProtocolNow's leadership team, including the recent appointment of Dr. Vincenzo BerghellaM.D. as Chief Medical Officer, has not only decades of industry experience but a shared vision of improving healthcare at its core through centralized, accessible protocols.

"Steve is one of the best Malpractice defense attorney's for obstetricians in the United States," says Dr. Dan O'Keeffe, M.D. and Chairman of the Board of ProtocolNow. "He knows the importance of using protocols and how they can help care and help defend against lawsuits. We are so lucky to have him on the team."

O'Keeffe and Brzezinski have years of previous work experience that made Brzezinski a natural addition to ProtocolNow.

"I've had the pleasure of being  a co-faculty member with Dan O'Keefe and John Elliott—M.D. and advisor to PN—at our annual Perinatal Conference for over 10 years," says Brzezinski.  "Their knowledge of the scientific literature and ability to apply it to patient care and safety is extraordinary. Their passion to improve the quality of care worldwide is reflected in every presentation they give.  It is my pleasure to work alongside both Dan and John to further our quest for the best quality of care through ProtocolNow."  

"ProtocolNow is the union of technology, science, and passion," says Charles Lukens, CEO of ProtocolNow. "We're thrilled to have the right team in place to bring an essential level up to care pathway and protocol delivery to the entire healthcare industry and beyond."

About ProtocolNow

ProtocolNow is a software platform that houses the protocol lifecycle. ProtocolNow empowers clients to develop, train on, apply and refine protocols with their easy-to-use proprietary platform. Learn more at ProtocolNow.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renowned-attorney-stephen-brzezinski-joins-protocolnow-as-chief-compliance-officer-301202459.html

SOURCE ProtocolNow.com


© PRNewswire 2021
