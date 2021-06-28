Renowned Economist Haiying Liu Joins VS Partners as Chief Economist and Investment Committee Member

Haiying Liu, a renowned economist and former hedge fund executive in Canada, joins VS Partners (Hong Kong) Co., Limited ("VS Partners") as Chief Economist and member of the Investment Committee.

Ms. Vanessa Xu, Founding Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of VS Partners expressed her welcome, " We are very pleased to have Haiying joining us. Haiying has rich investment experience, unique insights of macro trends in China and globally, and academic achievements highly respected by the industry. His books are well known in the industry as well. We are honored to have Haiying as our Chief Economist and Investment Committee member. His empirical research in economic cycles, asset allocation strategies, and fund manager selection, will add significant value to our global investors base, and enhance our core competence to provide bespoke asset allocation solutions across China and global markets.

Haiying Liu has nearly 30 years of experience in macro research and the hedge fund industry. He had worked in capacities of portfolio manager and chief investment officer in hedge funds in Canada, focusing on quantitative and global macro strategies. On heel of returning to China, he worked in similar capacities in various Chinese asset management firms. He advanced conventional macro investment research with depths of China knowledge to inform practical applications in quantitative and multi-asset investment management process. In addition, his published books on China's economic trends, "Boom or Trap: What's Next for China's Economy" and "Debt Mountain: Behind China's Economic Miracle", have been widely lauded in both investment community and academia. Haiying Liu received his B.A. in Management from Fudan University, M.A. in Economics and Ph.D candidacy in Finance from Peking University.

About VS Partners (Hong Kong) Co., Limited

Founded in 2019, VS Partners pioneers a boutique Outsourced Chief Investment Office ("OCIO") model based in Hong Kong to invest globally.

