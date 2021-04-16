Renowned Industry Leader Ilhan Dogan Joins Jeunesse Through Acquisition of Verway

Jeunesse® has acquired direct selling company Verway in a mutually beneficial move which coincides with sizable growth momentum in the Jeunesse Europe and Middle East market.

Ilhan Dogan, who recently joined Jeunesse through an acquisition of his company Verway, visits the Jeunesse World Headquarters in Lake Mary FL.

Verway is a European multi-channel health, beauty, and household products company that has experienced tremendous growth since the company was founded in 2017 by Ilhan Dogan. Dogan is an iconic leader in the direct selling industry with 30 years of success as an entrepreneur and trainer and more than $1.2 billion USD in sales over the course of his career. Best known for his coaching, Ilhan has authored more than 30 personal and business development books and has mentored top direct selling leaders, entrepreneurs, politicians, and athletes.

With the acquisition, Dogan will take on a prominent field leadership position as a Jeunesse Distributor, lending his decades-long experience, talents, and passion for the industry to lead a successful global team with a strong culture and desire to succeed.

Jeunesse has experienced notable expansion in its Europe and Middle East market with significant 2019–2020 year-over-year growth of 42.37% and a marked increase in leadership development.

“This alliance not only helps Jeunesse build on the momentum in the European market, but it also opens the door to a truly global opportunity and product selection for Verway distributors and customers,” said Jeunesse Chief Visionary Officer Scott Lewis. “Ilhan is a legend in the industry who brings an extraordinary skill set and will play an important role in our strategic plan for the region and the world. We are honored to welcome Ilhan and the entire Verway family to Jeunesse.”

“After decades in the direct selling industry, my excitement level in joining Jeunesse is as high as it was at the start of my career,” said Dogan. “I was attracted to Jeunesse by the company’s global structure, leadership, and many achievements, and I look forward to joining forces with Scott, Jeunesse Founders Randy Ray and Wendy Lewis, and Jeunesse leaders to contribute to abundant success in the future.

About Jeunesse

Jeunesse is a global direct selling company with a mission to positively impact the world by helping people look and feel young while empowering them to unleash their potential. The company’s exclusive skin care and nutritional products form a comprehensive Y.E.S. Youth Enhancement System™. With multilingual customer service, back-office support, and a global enrollment system, Jeunesse utilizes a cutting-edge platform to share innovative products, training, and support through 32 fully operational offices to markets in over 145 countries. Learn more at jeunesseglobal.com.

