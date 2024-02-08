RentGuarantor Holdings PLC - London-based rent guarantee service provider - Says revenue for 2023 is up approximately 79% to GBP741,537 from GBP414,078, with tenant contracts rising 57% to 1,124 from 716. Average revenue per tenant contract is up 14% to GBP659.73 from GBP578.32. Company adds that it signed strategic contracts with five new channel partners during 2023, and signed partnership deals with 44 letting agent entities and groups.

Chief Executive Officer Paul Foy says: "Amidst a landscape of robust expansion this quarter, I am delighted to share our latest achievements with shareholders. Our growth continues...a testament to the burgeoning demand for our services. The numerous strategic contracts and partnership agreements signed have concluded a hugely positive calendar year for the company, and I look forward to providing more updates as we enter the exciting phase of scaling the business in 2024."

Current stock price: 274.00 pence

12-month change: up 48%

