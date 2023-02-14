Advanced search
Rents boost U.S. prices but inflation gradually slowing

02/14/2023 | 03:04pm EST
STORY: U.S. consumer prices increased in January but the pace of inflation is improving.

Still, stubbornly high prices suggest that the Federal Reserve is far from pausing its interest rate hiking campaign.

January's consumer price index, out Tuesday, showed that inflation sits at an annual rate of 6.4% - well off the peak of 9.1% in June, but still a long way from the target rate of 2% set by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Higher prices in January were partly due to soaring costs for rental housing, which accounted for nearly half of the monthly increase in the CPI. Monthly inflation was also boosted by rising gasoline prices, which increased 3.6%, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The Fed has since March raised interest rates further and faster than any time since the 1980's to combat soaring consumer prices... a strategy that appears to be working - January marked the 7th straight month in a row that the pace of inflation decelerated.

But, there is more to do.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan on Tuesday put investors on notice when she said that borrowing costs may ultimately need to go higher than what is now widely expected.

Wall Street's main indexes were down Tuesday in early trading, with the Dow at one point sliding more than 300 points.


© Reuters 2023
HOT NEWS