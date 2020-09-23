Press release

Reopening Federal bond issue - Auction result

The result of the auction of 23 September 2020 for the

0 % bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2020 (2035)

due on 15 May 2035 ISIN DE0001102515

was as follows: Bids € 4,100.00 mn Competitive bids € 1,165.00 mn Non-competitive bids € 2,935.00 mn Allotment € 2,974.75 mn - Lowest accepted price 104.60 % - Weighted average price 104.64 % - Average yield -0.31 % - Allotment - for bids at the lowest accepted price 100 % - for non-competitive bids 85 % Cover ratio 1.4 Amount set aside for secondary market operations € 525.25 mn (Own account of the Federal Government) 1) Increase € 3,500.00 mn Previous issue volume € 17,000.00 mn Total issue volume € 20,500.00 mn

1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market

