Press release
Frankfurt am Main 23 September 2020 Page 1 of 1
Reopening Federal bond issue - Auction result
The result of the auction of 23 September 2020 for the
0 % bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2020 (2035)
due on 15 May 2035 ISIN DE0001102515
|
was as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bids
|
|
|
€
|
4,100.00
|
mn
|
Competitive bids
|
€
|
1,165.00 mn
|
|
|
Non-competitive bids
|
€
|
2,935.00 mn
|
|
|
Allotment
|
|
|
€
|
2,974.75
|
mn
|
- Lowest accepted price
|
|
104.60
|
%
|
|
|
- Weighted average price
|
|
104.64 %
|
|
|
- Average yield
|
|
-0.31 %
|
|
|
- Allotment
|
|
|
|
|
|
- for bids at the lowest accepted price
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
- for non-competitive bids
|
|
85
|
%
|
|
|
Cover ratio
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
Amount set aside for secondary market operations
|
|
|
€
|
525.25
|
mn
|
(Own account of the Federal Government) 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase
|
|
|
€
|
3,500.00
|
mn
|
Previous issue volume
|
|
|
€
|
17,000.00
|
mn
|
Total issue volume
|
|
|
€
|
20,500.00
|
mn
1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market
