Reopening Federal bond issue – Auction result

11/18/2020 | 08:09am EST

Press release

Frankfurt am Main 18 November 2020 Page 1 of 1

Reopening Federal bond issue - Auction result

The result of the auction of 18 November 2020 for the

0 % bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2020 second issue (2030)

due on 15 August 2030 ISIN DE0001102507

was as follows:

Bids

4,943.00

mn

Competitive bids

1,176.00 mn

Non-competitive bids

3,767.00 mn

Allotment

2,428.50

mn

- Lowest accepted price

105.70

%

- Weighted average price

105.71 %

- Average yield

-0.57 %

- Allotment

- for bids at the lowest accepted price

100

%

- for non-competitive bids

50

%

Cover ratio

2.0

Amount set aside for secondary market operations

571.50

mn

(Own account of the Federal Government) 1)

Increase

3,000.00

mn

Previous issue volume

27,500.00

mn

Total issue volume

30,500.00

mn

1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 13:08:05 UTC
