Reopening Federal bond issue – Auction result

06/23/2021 | 07:19am EDT
Press release

Frankfurt am Main 23 June 2021 Page 1 of 1

Reopening Federal bond issue - Auction result

The result of the auction of 23 June 2021 for the

0 % bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2021 (2036)

due on 15 May 2036 ISIN DE0001102549

was as follows:

Bids

2,563.00

mn

Competitive bids

606.00 mn

Non-competitive bids

1,957.00 mn

Allotment

2,063.15

mn

- Lowest accepted price

98.73

%

- Weighted average price

98.75 %

- Average yield

0.08

%

- Allotment

- for bids at the lowest accepted price

100

%

- for non-competitive bids

95

%

Cover ratio

1.2

Amount set aside for secondary market operations

436.85

mn

(Own account of the Federal Government) 1)

Increase

2,500.00

mn

Previous issue volume

10,500.00

mn

Total issue volume

13,000.00

mn

1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 11:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
