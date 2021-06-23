Press release

Reopening Federal bond issue - Auction result

The result of the auction of 23 June 2021 for the

0 % bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2021 (2036)

due on 15 May 2036 ISIN DE0001102549

was as follows: Bids € 2,563.00 mn Competitive bids € 606.00 mn Non-competitive bids € 1,957.00 mn Allotment € 2,063.15 mn - Lowest accepted price 98.73 % - Weighted average price 98.75 % - Average yield 0.08 % - Allotment - for bids at the lowest accepted price 100 % - for non-competitive bids 95 % Cover ratio 1.2 Amount set aside for secondary market operations € 436.85 mn (Own account of the Federal Government) 1) Increase € 2,500.00 mn Previous issue volume € 10,500.00 mn Total issue volume € 13,000.00 mn

1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market

