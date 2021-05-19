Press release

Frankfurt am Main 19 May 2021 Page 1 of 1

Reopening of a 5-year Bond of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) - Auction result -

The result of the auction of 19 May 2021 for the

0 % Bond of the EFSF of 2020 (2025)

Maturity: 15 October 2025

ISIN: EU000A1G0EJ9

Common Code: 220399354

was as follows: Bids € 7,060.00 mn Competitive bids € 2,955.00 mn Non-competitive bids € 4,105.00 mn Allotment / Issue volume € 998.30 mn - Lowest accepted price 101.33 % - Weighted average price 101.35 % - Average yield -0.30 % - Allotment - for bids at the lowest accepted price 47 % - for non-competitive bids 12 % Cover ratio 7.1 Previous issue volume € 4,000.00 mn Total issue volume € 4,998.30 mn

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.