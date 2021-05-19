Press release
Frankfurt am Main 19 May 2021 Page 1 of 1
Reopening of a 5-year Bond of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) - Auction result -
The result of the auction of 19 May 2021 for the
0 % Bond of the EFSF of 2020 (2025)
Maturity: 15 October 2025
ISIN: EU000A1G0EJ9
Common Code: 220399354
|
was as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bids
|
|
|
€
|
7,060.00
|
mn
|
Competitive bids
|
€
|
2,955.00 mn
|
|
|
Non-competitive bids
|
€
|
4,105.00 mn
|
|
|
Allotment / Issue volume
|
|
|
€
|
998.30
|
mn
|
- Lowest accepted price
|
|
101.33
|
%
|
|
|
- Weighted average price
|
|
101.35 %
|
|
|
- Average yield
|
|
-0.30 %
|
|
|
- Allotment
|
|
|
|
|
|
- for bids at the lowest accepted price
|
|
47
|
%
|
|
|
- for non-competitive bids
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
Cover ratio
|
|
7.1
|
|
|
|
Previous issue volume
|
|
|
€
|
4,000.00
|
mn
|
Total issue volume
|
|
|
€
|
4,998.30
|
mn
Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department
Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de
Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.
Disclaimer
Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 14:43:09 UTC.