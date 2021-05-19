Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Reopening of a 5-year Bond of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) - Auction result

05/19/2021 | 10:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Frankfurt am Main 19 May 2021 Page 1 of 1

Reopening of a 5-year Bond of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) - Auction result -

The result of the auction of 19 May 2021 for the

0 % Bond of the EFSF of 2020 (2025)

Maturity: 15 October 2025

ISIN: EU000A1G0EJ9

Common Code: 220399354

was as follows:

Bids

7,060.00

mn

Competitive bids

2,955.00 mn

Non-competitive bids

4,105.00 mn

Allotment / Issue volume

998.30

mn

- Lowest accepted price

101.33

%

- Weighted average price

101.35 %

- Average yield

-0.30 %

- Allotment

- for bids at the lowest accepted price

47

%

- for non-competitive bids

12

%

Cover ratio

7.1

Previous issue volume

4,000.00

mn

Total issue volume

4,998.30

mn

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 14:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:51aRYANAIR  : to add 24 new routes from Germany for the summer
RE
10:51aVUZIX  : Softfoundry and Porsche China to Host in Mandarin a Remote Assistance Software Demo on M-Series Smart Glasses
PR
10:50aTAYLOR WIMPEY  : We help bring Reflective Garden to life
PU
10:50aTAYLOR WIMPEY  : We offer support to Romsey Foodbank
PU
10:48aBANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P A  : Leonardo investors reject liability action against CEO
RE
10:48aBrussels to chide UK over handling of EU citizens at borders
RE
10:48aELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S A  : Announcement for assumption of duties of legal counsel
PU
10:48aDYNATRACE  : Accelerating innovation with Kubernetes and Dynatrace
PU
10:48aEstonia and Germany sign a joint declaration on development cooperation
PU
10:48aPAUL WEISS RIFKIND WHARTON & GARRISON LLP  : Conair Acquired by American Securities
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Bitcoin slides below $40,000 after China's new crypto ban
2EXPLAINER: What Beijing's new crackdown means for crypto in China
3Dollar steadies ahead of Fed, cryptos plummet after China move
4EURO STOXX 50 : European stocks fall as inflation concerns mount
5Bitcoin, ethereum plunge; crypto market cap losses nearly $1 trillion

HOT NEWS