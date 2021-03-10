Reopening of five-year Federal notes (Bundesobligationen – “Bobls”) - Auction result

Press releaseReopening of five-year Federal notes (Bundesobligationen - "Bobls") - Auction result -
The result of the auction of 10 March 2021 for the
0 %
was as follows:
Allotment
five-year Federal notes series 183 of 2021 (2026) due on 10 April 2026
ISIN DE0001141836
|
Bids
|
€
|
5,525.00 mn
|
€
|
3,259.50 mn
€ 1,839.00 mn € 3,686.00 mn
Competitive bids Non-competitive bids
Cover ratio
Retention quote
(Own account of the Federal Government) 1)
Increase
Previous issue volume Issue volume series 183
1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market
Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department
Frankfurt am Main
10 March 2021
103.19 % 103.19 % -0.62 %
90 %
75 %
1.7
-
€ 740.50 mn
-
€ 4,000.00 mn
-
€ 9,000.00 mn
-
€ 13,000.00 mn
