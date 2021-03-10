Log in
Reopening of five-year Federal notes (Bundesobligationen – “Bobls”) - Auction result

03/10/2021 | 07:17am EST
Press releaseReopening of five-year Federal notes (Bundesobligationen - "Bobls") - Auction result -

The result of the auction of 10 March 2021 for the

0 %

was as follows:

Allotment

five-year Federal notes series 183 of 2021 (2026) due on 10 April 2026

ISIN DE0001141836

Bids

5,525.00 mn

3,259.50 mn

€ 1,839.00 mn € 3,686.00 mn

Competitive bids Non-competitive bids

  • - Lowest accepted price

  • - Weighted average price

  • - Average yield

  • - Allotment

    - for bids at the lowest accepted price - for non-competitive bids

Cover ratio

Retention quote

(Own account of the Federal Government) 1)

Increase

Previous issue volume Issue volume series 183

1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Frankfurt am Main

10 March 2021

Page 1 of 1

103.19 % 103.19 % -0.62 %

90 %

75 %

1.7

  • € 740.50 mn

  • € 4,000.00 mn

  • € 9,000.00 mn

  • € 13,000.00 mn

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 12:16:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
