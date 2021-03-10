Reopening of five-year Federal notes (Bundesobligationen – “Bobls”) - Auction result

Press releaseReopening of five-year Federal notes (Bundesobligationen - "Bobls") - Auction result -

The result of the auction of 10 March 2021 for the

0 %

was as follows:

Allotment

five-year Federal notes series 183 of 2021 (2026) due on 10 April 2026

ISIN DE0001141836

Bids € 5,525.00 mn € 3,259.50 mn € 1,839.00 mn € 3,686.00 mn

Competitive bids Non-competitive bids

- Lowest accepted price

- Weighted average price

- Average yield

- Allotment - for bids at the lowest accepted price - for non-competitive bids

Cover ratio

Retention quote

(Own account of the Federal Government) 1)

Increase

Previous issue volume Issue volume series 183

1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market

103.19 % 103.19 % -0.62 %

90 %

75 %

1.7

€ 740.50 mn

€ 4,000.00 mn

€ 9,000.00 mn

€ 13,000.00 mn

