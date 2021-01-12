Press release
Reopening of two inflation-linked bonds of the Federal Republic of Germany - Auction result -
The result of the multi-ISIN auction of 12 January 2021 was as follows:
|
|
0.50% Bund 2014 (2030)
|
0.10% Bund 2015 (2046)
|
|
ISIN DE0001030559
|
ISIN DE0001030575
|
|
Maturity: 15.04.2030
|
Maturity: 15.04.2046
|
Bids
|
€
|
601.00 mn
|
€
|
215.00 mn
|
Competitive bids
|
€
|
331.00 mn
|
€
|
152.00 mn
|
Non-competitive bids
|
€
|
270.00 mn
|
€
|
63.00 mn
|
Allotment
|
€
|
330.00 mn
|
€
|
113.00 mn
|
Lowest accepted price
|
|
120.51 %
|
|
148.61 %
|
Weighted average price
|
|
120.55 %
|
|
148.69 %
|
Average yield (real)
|
|
-1.55 %
|
|
-1.48 %
|
Allotment
|
|
|
|
|
for bids at the lowest accepted price
|
|
100 %
|
|
100 %
|
for non-competitive bids
|
|
100 %
|
|
100 %
|
Cover ratio
|
|
1.8
|
|
1.9
|
Retention quote
|
€
|
70.00 mn
|
(Own account of the Federal Government) 1)
|
|
|
Increase
|
€
|
400.00 mn
|
Previous issue volume
|
€
|
19,100.00 mn
|
Total issue volume
|
€
|
19,500.00 mn
-
87.00 mn
-
200.00 mn
-
9,800.00 mn
-
10,000.00 mn
1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market
