Reopening of two inflation-linked bonds of the Federal Republic of Germany - Auction result

01/12/2021 | 06:34am EST
Press release

Frankfurt am Main 12 January 2021 Page 1 of 1

Reopening of two inflation-linked bonds of the Federal Republic of Germany - Auction result -

The result of the multi-ISIN auction of 12 January 2021 was as follows:

0.50% Bund 2014 (2030)

0.10% Bund 2015 (2046)

ISIN DE0001030559

ISIN DE0001030575

Maturity: 15.04.2030

Maturity: 15.04.2046

Bids

601.00 mn

215.00 mn

Competitive bids

331.00 mn

152.00 mn

Non-competitive bids

270.00 mn

63.00 mn

Allotment

330.00 mn

113.00 mn

Lowest accepted price

120.51 %

148.61 %

Weighted average price

120.55 %

148.69 %

Average yield (real)

-1.55 %

-1.48 %

Allotment

for bids at the lowest accepted price

100 %

100 %

for non-competitive bids

100 %

100 %

Cover ratio

1.8

1.9

Retention quote

70.00 mn

(Own account of the Federal Government) 1)

Increase

400.00 mn

Previous issue volume

19,100.00 mn

Total issue volume

19,500.00 mn

  • 87.00 mn
  • 200.00 mn
  • 9,800.00 mn
  • 10,000.00 mn

1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 12 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2021 11:33:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
