Rep. Cera receives recognition from United Mine Workers

Source: The Times Leader

November 9, 2020

ZANESVILLE, Ohio - Ohio Rep. Jack Cera was honored recently by the United Mine Workers of District 31 at their monthly meeting.

Always a friend to coal miners in Eastern Ohio, Cera, D-Bellaire, has acknowledged the significant role coal miners have had in building the nation's economy.

'Coal miners have provided our homes and businesses with affordable electricity for centuries. The coal industry has provided good paying jobs for families, friends and neighbors for years,' Cera said.

Friends gathered in Zanesville at the meeting Oct. 30 to thank Cera for honoring the fallen coal miners of Willow Grove Mine.

The Willow Grove Mine, Hanna Coal Co. No. 10 mine, exploded 80 years ago, killing over 70 men and leaving families devastated. The mine was located 4 miles south of St. Clairsville.

The Willow Grove Mine had been looked upon as a model mine; one of the safest in the nation. In fact, many experts believe that the safety features put in place at the mine helped to save lives that fateful day.

March 16, 2020, marked the 80th anniversary of the Willow Grove Mine Explosion. Cera worked with the Division of Forestry to help local miners secure a spot for a marker dedicated to the fallen miners. On Oct. 30, the term-limited public servant received a plaque that will hang at the kiosk located at the site. It reads:

'State Representative Jack Cera, District 96, Ohio House of Representatives. District 31, Sub 6, UMWA would like to express our deepest appreciation and thanks for what you have done for the fallen coal miners and their families of the Willow Grove Mine. Without your commitment and determination, Willow Grove Memorial site would not have been possible.'