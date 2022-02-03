Rep Data Adds to Team Specializing in Market Research for the Management Consulting Space

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rep Data, a full-service data collection firm for quantitative primary research, has added Ryan Rothe and Matthew Howell to its team. Rothe is joining the firm as a Partner and Howell will take on the role of Senior Project Consultant. Both bring extensive experience partnering with major management consulting companies on quick turn, niche survey targets, a specialty area of Rep Data.

"We've found that deep experience with a client's business and model is key in guiding market research project success," said Patrick Stokes, founder and CEO of Rep Data. "Ryan and Matthew bring years of working with top management consulting firms to Rep Data, and their expertise and skills will directly service our clients in this space. We're excited to have them on board as we continue to grow rapidly."

As Partner, Ryan Rothe will help to continue the company's growth trajectory and nurture new business opportunities, specifically in the management consulting vertical. Prior to joining Rep Data, Rothe held sales leadership positions with technology firms Unsupervised and Sunday Sky, as well as market research firms Qualtrics and Research Now. During his career, he has helped to scale partnerships with companies like Bain, BCG and McKinsey & Partners, bringing a deep understanding of this space to his new role. He earned his degree in Business Information Systems from University of Utah.

As a Senior Project Consultant, Matthew Howell will focus on keeping client projects running smoothly from start to finish with a specific focus on the management consulting space. Prior to joining Rep Data, Howell was the Director of Strategic Solutions for GLG, a global quantitative and qualitative insights firm, and a market intelligence analyst for AMD, a high-performance computing and technology company. He has also served in project execution for LUCID and as an analyst at JPMorgan Chase & Co. He holds a degree in applied mathematics from Rochester Institute of Technology.

About Rep Data

Rep Data provides full-service data collection solutions for primary researchers, helping expedite data collection for primary quantitative research studies, with a hyper-focus on data quality and consistent execution. The company's mission is to be a reliable, repeatable data collection partner for market research agencies, management consultancies, Fortune 500 corporations, advertising agencies, brand strategy consultancies, universities, communications agencies, public relations firms and more. www.repdatallc.com

Media Contact: Michelle Andre, 329064@email4pr.com, +1-415-577-8634

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rep-data-adds-to-team-specializing-in-market-research-for-the-management-consulting-space-301474758.html

SOURCE Rep Data