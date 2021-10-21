Log in
Rep. Ron Kind's Legislation to Combat CWD Passes Agriculture Committee Unanimously

Washington, DC- Today Rep. Ron Kind's legislation, the Chronic Wasting Disease Research and Management Act, unanimously passed the House Agriculture Committee. This bipartisan bill would support state and tribal efforts to develop and implement management strategies as well as fund research into methods to better detect and prevent CWD.

"CWD is a fundamental threat to the health of deer populations in Wisconsin, and in turn our outdoor economy and traditions. The Chronic Wasting Disease Research and Management Act is a critical tool to help manage and prevent the spread of CWD, and I'm glad to see this bill one step closer to becoming law," said Rep. Ron Kind.

The Chronic Wasting Disease Research and Management Act is also supported by several wildlife and sportsmen organizations, including: the Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation (CSF), Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership (TRCP), National Wildlife Federation (NWF), Boone & Crockett, National Deer Association (NDA), North American Deer Farmers Association (NADeFA), Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF), Wildlife Management Institute, Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, and the Mule Deer Foundation.

Ron Kind published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 17:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
