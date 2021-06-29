RepRisk : Partners With Nasdaq to Add World's Largest ESG Dataset on 175,000 Companies to ESG Data Hub

RepRisk data to enable holistic ESG integration for financial decision-makers via Nasdaq

Nasdaq’s new ESG Data Hub launches today, featuring environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risk data on more than 175,000 companies provided by ESG data science firm RepRisk, among data from other providers. The inclusion of RepRisk data in Nasdaq’s new ESG Data Hub provides users with unparalleled ESG analytics and risk metrics, enabling comprehensive risk management, benchmarking, and portfolio optimization.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005492/en/

Announcement of RepRisk partnership with Nasdaq featured on the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in Times Square (Photo: Business Wire)

The ESG Data Hub features RepRisk’s daily-updated proprietary ESG risk metrics and analytics for public and private companies from every sector and market across the globe. RepRisk data, generated by leveraging the combination of AI and machine learning with human analysis, enables leading financial institutions and corporates to holistically integrate consistent, material ESG data into risk management processes across their operations, business relationships, and investments. RepRisk can support alignment with and reporting on various sustainability frameworks and regulations, including the UN Global Compact, the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the SASB Materiality Map, and the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation. The ESG Data Hub is the latest addition to Nasdaq’s growing suite of ESG solutions and will enable clients to access ESG data provided by leading experts from disciplines across the ESG spectrum, including reputational risk, gender diversity, biodiversity, and carbon. For more information about ESG Data Hub, click here.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nasdaq and to be a key data provider in their newly launched ESG Data Hub,” said Alexandra Mihailescu Cichon, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at RepRisk. “RepRisk systematically identifies and assesses material ESG risks, providing actionable market insights for industry professionals. Extending those insights and metrics to financial decision-makers through this collaboration with Nasdaq marks a significant step forward for ESG and its role in sustainable capital allocation. We are proud to partner with them to enable comprehensive ESG risk management and alpha generation.”

“By partnering with leading experts across the ESG spectrum, Nasdaq ESG Data Hub responds to the growing client demand for more specialized and high-quality data sets in order for them to make more intelligent and well-founded investment decisions,” said James McKeone, VP, Head of European Data at Nasdaq. “We are happy to be working with RepRisk as one of our data partners, as their industry expertise and knowledge of how ESG risk factors could potentially affect investments will add tremendous value to the platform and the investment community that uses it.”

About RepRisk

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Switzerland, RepRisk is a pioneer in ESG data science that leverages the combination of AI and machine learning with human intelligence to systematically analyze public information and identify material ESG risks. RepRisk’s flagship product, the RepRisk ESG Risk Platform, is the world’s largest and most comprehensive due diligence database on ESG and business conduct risks, with expertise in 23 languages and coverage of 175,000 public and private companies and 45,000+ infrastructure projects. For more than a decade, the world’s leading financial institutions and corporations have trusted RepRisk for due diligence and risk management across their operations, business relationships, and investments. For more information, visit www.reprisk.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005492/en/