Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Repaired German Leopard tanks for Ukraine ready in 2024 at earliest, armsmaker says

01/15/2023 | 02:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German army battle tank Leopard 2 returns after exercise in Pabrade

BERLIN (Reuters) - German armsmaker Rheinmetall could only deliver repaired Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine in 2024 at the earliest, its chief executive was quoted as saying by Bild newspaper on Sunday.

Germany announced earlier this month that it would provide Ukraine with Marder infantry fighting vehicles to help repel Russian forces. But Kyiv has also requested heavier vehicles such as the Leopards, which would represent a significant step-up in Western support to Ukraine.

Repairing the tanks it has in stock would cost several hundred million euros and the company could not begin doing so before the order was confirmed, Papperger told Bild.

"The vehicles must be completely dismantled and rebuilt," he added.

Germany has become one of Ukraine's top military supporters in response to Russia's invasion after last year, overcoming a taboo that is rooted in its bloody 20th century history on sending weapons to conflict zones.

Still, critics say German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his ruling SPD are too slow, waiting for allies to act first instead of assuming Germany's responsibility as the Western power closest to Ukraine.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck said earlier this month delivering the heavier Leopard tanks could not be "ruled out".

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RHEINMETALL AG -1.36% 210.1 Delayed Quote.12.93%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.32% 68.9 Delayed Quote.-5.86%
Latest news "Economy"
04:17aNewMed pushing forward with Capricorn merger ahead of Feb. 1 vote
RE
04:14aBiden’s action makes federal funding available to affected indiv…
RE
04:13aBiden declared a major disaster exists in alabama and ordered fe…
RE
04:09aU.s. president joseph r. biden, jr. approves alabama disaster de…
RE
03:54aBiden declares emergency for storm-hit California
RE
03:25aZimbabwe police arrest 25 opposition members ahead of presidential election
RE
03:19aAt least one killed in blasts targeting troops in central Somalia
RE
03:17aSaudi inflation edges up to 3.3% in December
RE
03:15aIranian oil exports end 2022 at a high, despite no nuclear deal
RE
02:53aFactbox-Deadly aircraft crashes common in mountainous Nepal
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin rises 5.6% to $21,044
2NewMed pushing forward with Capricorn merger ahead of Feb. 1 vote
3Kafa'a For Financial & Economical Investments P L C : Trading (KAFA) 20..
4First Finance : Disclosure (FFCO) 2023 01 15
5China, Hong Kong resume high-speed rail link after 3 years of COVID cur..

HOT NEWS