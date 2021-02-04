Log in
Repairs at Valley Generating Station Completed

02/04/2021
LOS ANGELES (February 4, 2021)--Final repairs related to two compressors at our Valley Generating Station in Sun Valley that were determined to be the source of methane emissions, were completed in December 2020, using customized seals. The leak has been completely stopped.

LADWP addressed the issue last fall by taking the compressors offline in August and then subsequently making emergency, temporary repairs in September to reduce the emissions by 95%.

While the level of emissions detected prior to the repairs is considered very low in comparison to numerous other emissions sources, we know that a leak of any amount is of concern to neighbors and local residents in the Northeast Valley. We have taken the necessary steps to remedy the situation and will remain vigilant in undertaking repairs when they are needed and monitoring the compressors and other related equipment to ensure early detection when problems arise.

For more information about the methane emissions detected at Valley Generating Station, please read our full statement.

###

Disclaimer

LADWP - Department of Water and Power of the City of Los Angeles published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 22:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
