STORY: Biparjoy, which means "calamity" in Bengali, hit the state of Gujarat on Thursday (June 15) evening, with speeds of up to 125 kph (78 mph), damaging shacks on beaches and uprooting trees and electricity poles.

The only deaths recorded were those of two shepherds who died while trying to prevent their cattle from being swept away hours before the cyclone made landfall.

Local residents of the town of Mandvi who just returned from storm shelters could be seen assessing the damage to their homes on Saturday morning as workers performed repairs to downed power lines.

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said the state administration was working to restore normalcy "as soon as possible." He added that around 33,000 acres (13,354 hectares) of land had been damaged by the cyclone, according to government estimates.

More than 100,000 people were evacuated from eight coastal districts and moved to shelters in school auditoriums and other government buildings a day before the cyclone struck.