Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Repairs to S.African commodities export line delayed by violence

11/11/2022 | 12:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: South Africa coal miners eye rail investments as crumbling infrastructure depresses exports

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African state-owned freight rail company Transnet said on Friday that repairs to a commodities export line had been significantly delayed by violence.

A train carrying coal for export derailed earlier this week on its way to the Richards Bay port.

Transnet said in a statement on Friday that there had been "violent extortion efforts" over the coal train derailment near Ulundi.

It added that it had implemented force majeure on the North Corridor rail route. In an effort to minimise the impact it is diverting some critical flows such as chemicals via the mainline between the port of Durban and the Gauteng province where the biggest city Johannesburg is located, Transnet said.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Toby Chopra and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
12:45pFar-right Independence Day march draws thousands in Poland
RE
12:39pSpain's Sacyr sees motorways fuelling double-digit core profit growth
RE
12:38pFREYR buys Georgia site for battery plant, sees $1.7 bln initial capital cost
RE
12:35pU.S. President Biden praises Egypt for its stance on Ukraine and Gaza
RE
12:28pU.N. talks not ready to agree climate compensation fund, EU says
RE
12:27pGhana's finance minister set to present budget despite calls for dismissal
RE
12:25pVW South Africa looks to Asia, Latam as Europe shifts to EVs
RE
12:23pNigeria offers concession on $1.3 billion China-funded hydro power plant
RE
12:22pU.N., Russian officials meet to discuss Black Sea grains deal
RE
12:21pKenya to shun debt priced at more than 10% -president
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1FTX scrambles for funds as regulators take action
2CanSino Biologics : CanSinoBIO's Convidecia Air™ Approved for Eme..
3Elon Musk braces for $56 billion battle with heavy metal drummer
4GN Store Nord in Q3 2022 delivered 24% revenue growth, while organic gr..
5Analyst recommendations: Intel, Roku, GSK...

HOT NEWS