Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Repeat COVID is riskier than first infection, study finds

11/10/2022 | 11:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at Alexandrovska hospital

(Reuters) - The risk of death, hospitalization and serious health issues from COVID-19 jumps significantly with reinfection compared with a first bout with the virus, regardless of vaccination status, according to a study published on Thursday.

"Reinfection with COVID-19 increases the risk of both acute outcomes and long COVID," said Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. "This was evident in unvaccinated, vaccinated and boosted people."

The findings were drawn from U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs data collected from March 1, 2020 through April 6, 2022 on 443,588 patients with one SARS-CoV-2 infection, 40,947 with two or more infections, and 5.3 million noninfected individuals. Most of the study subjects were male.

Reinfected patients had a more than doubled risk of death and a more than tripled risk of hospitalization compared with those who were infected with COVID just once. They also had elevated risks for problems with lungs, heart, blood, kidneys, diabetes, mental health, bones and muscles, and neurological disorders, according to a report published in Nature Medicine.

"Even if one had prior infection and was vaccinated - meaning they had double immunity from prior infection plus vaccines - they are still susceptible to adverse outcomes upon reinfection," Al-Aly, the study leader, said.

People with repeat infections were more than three times more likely to develop lung problems, three times more likely to suffer heart conditions and 60% more likely to experience neurological disorders than patients who had been infected only once, the study found. The higher risks were most pronounced in the first month after reinfection but were still evident six months later.

The cumulative risks and burdens of repeat infection increased with the number of infections, even after accounting for differences in COVID-19 variants such as Delta, Omicron and BA.5, the researchers said.

"We had started seeing a lot of patients coming to the clinic with an air of invincibility," Al-Aly told Reuters. "They wondered, 'Does getting a reinfection really matter?' The answer is yes, it absolutely does."

Ahead of the fast approaching holiday season with travel and indoor gatherings, "people should be aware that reinfection is consequential and should take precautions," he added.

"We're not advising draconian measures, but maybe if you're going on a plane, wear a mask," Al-Aly said. "If you're in a supermarket, consider that the person near you may have a weak immune system, and if you wear a mask you might help to protect them."

(Reporting by Nancy Lapid; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Nancy Lapid


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
11:22aEuro zone bond yields fall sharply after U.S. inflation data
RE
11:17aReliance group, Adani bid for India's debt-ridden Future Retail
RE
11:15aFed's Daly: inflation report "good news," still resolute on policy
RE
11:12aBiden and Xi to meet Nov. 14 in Bali, White House says
RE
11:11aBiden administration asks Supreme Court to greenlight Trump's tax returns
RE
11:07aPower cuts another worry for Ukraine's critically ill
RE
11:05aAlibaba's Singles Day shopping event set to end with subdued sales and no fanfare
RE
11:03aRepeat COVID is riskier than first infection, study finds
RE
11:02aU.S. Treasury finds no currency manipulation, sees dollar strength easing
RE
10:58aMexico president expects to end his mandate without depreciation of peso
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. consumer prices increase less than expected in October
2Crypto markets teeter with FTX after Binance abandons bailout
3Futures rise as focus shifts to inflation data
4RHEINMETALL AG : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
5Potash miner K+S misses profit forecast as prices ease

HOT NEWS