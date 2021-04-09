Repertoire Immune Medicines : to Present Data from Autologous T Cell Therapy -- PRIME IL-15 (RPTR-147) -- in Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumor Cancers

Repertoire Immune Medicines, a clinical-stage biotech company decoding the immune synapse to create novel immune therapies for cancer, immune disorders, infectious disease, and other serious diseases, today announced the presentation of translational data obtained from applying its proprietary antigen-specific TCR-MHC DECODE™ platform in its Phase 1 trial evaluating PRIME IL-15 (RPTR-147) in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumor cancers. The data will be presented at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Meeting Week 1, taking place April 10-15, 2021. PRIME IL-15, the company’s lead investigational therapy, is a novel non-genetically modified, autologous, multiclonal T cell product derived from the patient’s T cell repertoire in the peripheral blood, activated against a curated set of tumor antigens, and armored with an IL-15Fc nanogel. It is being evaluated for a variety of solid tumors.

In this study, Repertoire Immune Medicines’ applied its proprietary DNA-barcoded pMHC tetramer technology (CIPHERTM) to determine the specificity of its multiclonal T cell product. In addition, bulk sequencing of TCRVβ was performed on tumors pre- and post-treatment and identified product derived CD8+ T cell clonotypes in the post-, but not pre-treatment biopsies. The presentation also details the use of the company’s platform to de-orphan these tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) of interest, and clone selected TIL TCRs to determine their exact specificities by epitope and HLA.

These translational data demonstrate that rare T cell clones -- derived from the peripheral blood -- can be amplified and directed to tumor antigens in humans. Further, these findings highlight the unique capability of the company’s DECODE platform to fully decipher the immune synapse by identifying the T cell clones and their cognate antigens by HLA that matter in patients.

Details:

Abstract title: Tracking and Decoding the Antigen Specificity of Peripherally Derived T Cells that Infiltrate into Solid Tumors in patients treated with PRIME IL-15 (RPTR-147)

Session category: Adoptive Cell Therapy (PO.CL06.01)

Date & time: April 10, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT

About Repertoire Immune Medicines

Repertoire Immune Medicines is a clinical-stage biotechnology company working to unlock and direct the remarkable power of the human immune system to prevent or treat cancer, as well as autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and other serious diseases. The company’s repertoire of T cell receptor (TCR)-antigen codes that drive health and disease represents one of the greatest opportunities for innovation in medical science. Repertoire scientists created and developed the DECODE and DEPLOY suite of technologies, which allow in-depth characterization of TCR-antigen pairs, and the ability to rationally design and develop novel targeted immune medicines.

Repertoire Immune Medicines was formed in December 2019 by combining two Flagship Pioneering companies to create a fully integrated immune medicines company. From its sites in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Zurich, Switzerland, Repertoire’s team of more than 120 is creating a new category of immune medicines enabled from its DECODE discovery platform and DEPLOY development engine. The company’s first product in the clinic is a novel multiclonal T cell therapy consisting of naïve, rare T cells derived from the peripheral blood, activated against a curated set of antigens, and armed with a proprietary cytokine payload. Repertoire is in clinical-stage immuno-oncology development today, targeting metastatic solid tumors. In the field of autoimmunity, Repertoire is using its proprietary platform to discover novel epitopes and TCRs from patients with type 1 diabetes. The company is also using its DECODE platform to discover infectious disease antigens and responding T cell clones.

To learn more about Repertoire Immune Medicines, please visit our website: www.repertoire.com

