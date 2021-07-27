Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Reply to Parliamentary Question on Data Security When Singapore Companies List Overseas

07/27/2021 | 07:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

QUESTION NO 927

NOTICE PAPER 552 OF 2021

FOR WRITTEN ANSWER

Date: For Parliament Sitting on 27 July 2021

Name and Constituency of Member of Parliament

Dr Lim Wee Kiak, MP, Sembawang GRC

Question:

To ask the Prime Minister (a) how does the Ministry ensure that there is data security when Singapore companies go for listings on overseas stock exchanges; (b) whether the Ministry will review the data security risk for all Singapore companies currently listed abroad; and (c) whether Singapore-based companies need prior approval before listing overseas.

Answer by Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister and Minister in charge of MAS:

1 The decision on where to list is a commercial one that rests with individual companies. Companies do not need to seek prior approval to list overseas.

2 Companies that choose to list overseas decide on the data to transfer overseas to meet listing and ongoing disclosure requirements in the foreign jurisdiction. In general, stock exchanges' listing rules focus on the disclosure of material information that is needed for investors to make informed investment decisions, for example, material events that affect a company's financial and business performance.

3 Companies that transfer personal data overseas must comply with Singapore' data protection laws. For instance, Singapore companies are subject to the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA), which governs the collection, use and disclosure of personal data.

4 The PDPA requires that companies ensure that the standard of protection at the receiving destination is comparable to the protections under the PDPA. To do so, companies can use legally enforceable mechanisms, such as binding corporate rules or contractual clauses. In addition, personal data should only be used for legitimate purposes recognised by the PDPA or with the consent of the individual. The PDPA complements other sector-specific legislative and regulatory frameworks which require regulated entities to maintain confidentiality of customer information. Firm action will be taken against entities or persons who breach the relevant laws and regulations.

***

Disclaimer

MAS - Monetary Authority of Singapore published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 11:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:18aFISERV : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:18aROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:18aTECK RESOURCES : Q2 profit surges on lower COVID costs and strong revenue boost
AQ
07:18aROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07:18aSHERWIN WILLIAMS CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:18aDGAP-PVR : LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release -4-
DJ
07:18aDGAP-PVR : LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release -3-
DJ
07:18aDGAP-PVR : LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release -2-
DJ
07:18aDGAP-PVR : LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
07:18aFLOR AMERICAS : Partners with Biosintex Laboratorios to Supply Cannabinoids for Argentina's Pharmaceutical Market
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MEITUAN : Asian stocks hit 2021 lows on China tech selling, real yields drop before Fed
2Private equity firms to scramble for exit after China's new tutoring rules
3Tesla posts record profits, offers muddy outlook for batteries, Cybertruck
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
5RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC : Reckitt results, China woes drag European shares lower

HOT NEWS