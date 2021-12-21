Log in
Report Budgetary Effects of Making Specified Policies in the Build Back Better Act Permanent

12/21/2021 | 02:10pm EST
Report Budgetary Effects of Making Specified Policies in the Build Back Better Act Permanent
December 21, 2021
Report

In a response to Congressman Palmer, CBO summarizes its recent analysis of the costs of making permanent some of the policies in the Build Back Better Act.

Summary

The results in this letter reprise those published in Congressional Budget Office, letter to the Honorable Lindsey Graham and the Honorable Jason Smith about the budgetary effects of making specified policies in the Build Back Better Act permanent (December 10, 2021), www.cbo.gov/publication/57673

HOT NEWS