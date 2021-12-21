|
Report Budgetary Effects of Making Specified Policies in the Build Back Better Act Permanent
In a response to Congressman Palmer, CBO summarizes its recent analysis of the costs of making permanent some of the policies in the Build Back Better Act.
Summary
Related Publications
The results in this letter reprise those published in Congressional Budget Office, letter to the Honorable Lindsey Graham and the Honorable Jason Smith about the budgetary effects of making specified policies in the Build Back Better Act permanent (December 10, 2021), www.cbo.gov/publication/57673
