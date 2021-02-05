Log in
Report: Fully adopting transactions standards could save $16.3 billion a year

02/05/2021 | 04:59pm EST
The U.S. health care system saves an estimated $122 billion annually by automating administrative transactions but could save $16.3 billion more by transitioning to fully electronic transactions, according to the latest annual CAQH Index.

Based on surveys of health plans and providers in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the index tracks automation, spending and savings opportunities for administrative transactions related to related to verifying insurance coverage, obtaining authorization for care, submitting a claim and supplemental information, and sending and receiving payments.

AHA - American Hospital Association published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 21:58:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
