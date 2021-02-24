Log in
Report Launch: The Innovation Imperative for Developing East Asia

02/24/2021 | 12:18am EST
  • Following decades of impressive growth and poverty reduction, the countries of developing East Asia now face an array of challenges in sustaining their economic performance.

    Productivity growth has declined since the Global Financial Crisis; changes in the global trade environment and technological advances are challenging countries' export-oriented growth model; and climate change - as well as the COVID-19 pandemic - are increasing the urgency of transitioning to new modes of production.

    Innovation is critical to sustaining the region's high level of economic performance. But what will it take to spur greater innovation? Join policymakers from East Asia to discuss The Innovation Imperative for Developing East Asia, which lays out a policy agenda for innovation-led growth in the region.

    OPENING REMARKS

    Axel van Trotsenburg (@AxelVT_WB)
    Managing Director of Operations
    World Bank

    MODERATOR

    Victoria Kwakwa (@VictoriaKwakwa)
    Vice President
    East Asia and Pacific Region
    World Bank

    PRESENTERS

    Xavier Cirera
    Senior Economist
    Finance, Competitiveness and Innovation Global Practice
    World Bank

    Andrew Mason
    Lead Economist
    East Asia and Pacific Chief Economist Office
    World Bank

    PANELISTS

    Professor Datuk Dr. Asma Ismail
    President of the Academy of Sciences
    Malaysia

    Dr. Nguyen Duc Kien
    Head of the Prime Minister's Advisory Group
    Vietnam

    Dr. Paco Sandejas
    Managing Partner, Narra Venture Capital
    Philippines

    Last Updated: Feb 10, 2021

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 05:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
