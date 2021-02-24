Report Launch: The Innovation Imperative for Developing East Asia

Following decades of impressive growth and poverty reduction, the countries of developing East Asia now face an array of challenges in sustaining their economic performance.
Productivity growth has declined since the Global Financial Crisis; changes in the global trade environment and technological advances are challenging countries' export-oriented growth model; and climate change - as well as the COVID-19 pandemic - are increasing the urgency of transitioning to new modes of production.
Innovation is critical to sustaining the region's high level of economic performance. But what will it take to spur greater innovation? Join policymakers from East Asia to discuss The Innovation Imperative for Developing East Asia, which lays out a policy agenda for innovation-led growth in the region.
OPENING REMARKS
Axel van Trotsenburg (@AxelVT_WB)
Managing Director of Operations
World Bank
MODERATOR
Victoria Kwakwa (@VictoriaKwakwa)
Vice President
East Asia and Pacific Region
World Bank
PRESENTERS
Xavier Cirera
Senior Economist
Finance, Competitiveness and Innovation Global Practice
World Bank
Andrew Mason
Lead Economist
East Asia and Pacific Chief Economist Office
World Bank
PANELISTS
Professor Datuk Dr. Asma Ismail
President of the Academy of Sciences
Malaysia
Dr. Nguyen Duc Kien
Head of the Prime Minister's Advisory Group
Vietnam
Dr. Paco Sandejas
Managing Partner, Narra Venture Capital
Philippines
Last Updated: Feb 10, 2021