Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Report of the Expert Committee on Resolution Framework for Covid-19 related Stress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 10:50am EDT

�स �काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व� ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

सचं ार िवभाग, क� �ीय कायालय, एस.बी.एस.माग, मुंबई-400001

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website :www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

September 07, 2020

0वेबसाइट : www.rbi.org.in/hindi

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

Report of the Expert Committee on Resolution Framework for Covid-19 related Stress

The Reserve Bank had, on August 7, 2020, announced the constitution of an Expert Committee under the chairmanship of Shri K.V. Kamath to make recommendations on the required financial parameters to be factored in the resolution plans under the'Resolution Framework for Covid19-related Stress'along with sector specific benchmark ranges for such parameters.

The Committee has since submitted its report to the Reserve Bank on September 4, 2020 which is being placed on the RBI website. The Committee has recommended financial parameters that, inter alia, include aspects related to leverage, liquidity and debt serviceability. The Committee has recommended financial ratios for 26 sectors which could be factored by lending institutions while finalizing a resolution plan for a borrower.

The recommendations of the Committee have been broadly accepted by the Reserve Bank. Accordingly, a follow up circular to the Resolution Framework guidelines announced in August 6, 2020, has been issued today by the Reserve Bank specifying five specific financial ratios and the sector-specific thresholds for each ratio in respect of 26 sectors to be taken into account while finalising the resolution plans. In respect of other sectors where certain ratios have not been specified, the lenders shall make their own assessment keeping in view the contours of the circular dated August 6, 2020 and the follow-up circular issued today.

(Yogesh Dayal)Press Release: 2020-2021/298

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 14:49:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:47aMUNICH RE : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
11:46aASM INTERNATIONAL N : ASMI Share Buyback Update August 31 – September 4, 2020
AQ
11:46aDELTA DRONE : - Regulators Approve Brazil's First Drone Delivery Operation to Company Using ParaZero Safety System
AQ
11:46aALSTRIA OFFICE : Gets a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
11:46aAnalysis on Impact of COVID-19 - Forensic Technologies Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with AB SCIEX LLC and Agilent Technologies Inc. | Technavio
BU
11:45aKRUK SPÓLKA AKCYJNA : First bond issue launched by KRUK under Seventh...
PU
11:45aDELTA DRONE : - Regulators Approve Brazil's First Drone Delivery Operation to Company Using ParaZero Safety System
GL
11:45aCAPGEMINI SE : Availability of the First Half 2020 Financial Report
GL
11:45aEVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program
GL
11:45aASMI Share Buyback Update August 31 – September 4, 2020
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2ZTE CORPORATION : Samsung Electronics wins $6.6 billion Verizon order for network equipment
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : The fund managers, the sleuths and the mystery of the missing ESG
4SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE : SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Introduces New Power Solution
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group