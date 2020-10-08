Report of the Survey of Hotels September 2020

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) conducted a survey between September 21 and 23, 2020 to assess the extent of recovery in the hotels sector, particularly accommodation and restaurant activities.

The highlights of the Hotels Survey include:

89 percent of hotels that were sampled across the country were operating in September compared with only 35 percent in May, mainly reflecting the continued easing of COVID-19 restrictions and increased compliance with the health protocols.

Employment in the sector continues to recover, averaging 45 percent of pre-COVID (February 2020) levels in September compared with 37 percent in May.

The average bed occupancy has also improved to 24 percent of the total bed capacity in September from its lowest levels of 10 percent in May, largely reflecting the lifting of travel restrictions in and out of Nairobi and Mombasa, and resumption of international flights.

Local guests continue to support accommodation and restaurant services in the sector during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

On average, under the existing conditions, 58 percent of hotels expect to attain normal (preCOVID) levels of operations between late 2020 and 2021, while the rest report that this will depend on the evolution of the pandemic and related containment measures.

Respondents expressed views that the COVID-19 restrictions were too stringent for the sector, the compliance costs to health protocols remained high, revenues were too low to meet expenses, and there was need to consider some measures to support a faster recovery of the sector. However, respondents indicated that the outlook for the sector is positive.

Read the full report here