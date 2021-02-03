Report on Banks, November 2020

This report provides a monthly analysis of the financial system context focusing on financial intermediation with the private sector (concerning deposits and credits) along with the evolution of the quality of the financing portfolio, the main indicators of liquidity, profitability and solvency, and changes in mismatches faced by the sector.

Download document -in Spanish-

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Banco Central de la Republica Argentina published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 16:01:10 UTC.

January 27, 2020.