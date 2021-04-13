Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Report on the Balance of Payments - April 2021

04/13/2021 | 04:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REPORT ONTHEBALANCEOFPAYMENTS

2021

A P R I L

2021

A P R I L

Published by the Magyar Nemzeti Bank Publisher in charge: Eszter Hergár H-1054 Budapest, Szabadság tér 9. www.mnb.hu

ISSN 2064-8707 (print)

ISSN 2064-8758(on-line)

In accordance with Act CXXXIX of 2013 on the Magyar Nemzeti Bank, the primary objective of the MNB is to achieve and maintain price stability and, without prejudice to its primary objective, the central bank is also responsible for maintaining the stability of the financial intermediary system. Developments in the external balance are key to financial stability, as processes relating to the balance of payments allow for conclusions to be drawn concerning the sustainability of economic growth and the relevant risks. Moreover, the analysis of the balance of payments allows for the earlier identification of economic problems, when they are developing, and thus steps can be taken to avoid such problems.

To this end, the Magyar Nemzeti Bank regularly performs comprehensive analyses of the trends relating to Hungary's external balance, examining a number of indicators to assess macroeconomic imbalances and identifying elements and processes which are of critical importance for Hungary's vulnerability.

Given the lessons from the financial crisis and the recent period, a country's balance of payments and the trends therein indicating potential dependence on external financing are particularly important in the economic media. Developments in the external balance position are also closely monitored by market participants and analysts. The primary goal of the Report on the Balance of Payments is to inform market participants about the developments in the balance of payments by way of this regular analysis, and thus provide deeper insight into the workings of the economy.

The analysis was prepared by the Directorate Monetary Policy and Financial Market Analysis. Contributors: Anna Boldizsár, Gábor Horváth, Balázs Kóczián, Péter Koroknai, Orsolya Nyári, Balázs Sisak, Daniella Tóth and Noémi Végh. The Report was approved for publication by Barnabás Virág, Deputy Governor.

The Report is based on information pertaining to the period ending 23 March 2021.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Hungary published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 08:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:33aTAMA HOME  : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended February 28, 2021(Japanese GAAP)
PU
04:33aCEZ A S  : Information on npp temelín 70 / 2021
PU
04:33aZHEJIANG CANGNAN INSTRUMENT  : Voluntary announcement in relation to 1. the conditional cash offer by huatai financial holdings (hong kong) limited on behalf of zhejiang cangnan instrument group company limited to buy-back all the issued h shares at hk$22.00 per h share; and 2. proposed voluntary withdrawal of listing of the h shares of the company on the stock exchange of hong kong limited
PU
04:32aAIR CANADA  : refunds en route after $5.9B deal for federal government aid
AQ
04:32aMORE CANADIANS WANT VACCINE AND AIR CANADA DEAL REACHED : In The News for April 13
AQ
04:32aSUNMIRROR AG  : Announces Successful Placement of a Convertible Bond in the Equivalent Value of USD 10 Million
BU
04:31aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON  : UK urged to use new telecoms suppliers after Huawei ban
AQ
04:31aMYCRONIC  : Invitation to Mycronic's Q1 2021 presentation
AQ
04:31aSCHRODERS  : rsquo; Global Head of Human Resources joins Government taskforce to boost diversity in the workforce #WhoGetsAhead
PU
04:29aKIER  : trials carbon-saving technology in UK-first
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1As Biden works to fix chips shortage, Intel promises help for automakers
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : doubles down on cloud healthcare business with $16 billion Nuance buy
3STOXX 600 : Shares gain ground as investors await U.S. inflation data
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : China's revamp of Ant dents investor appetite for IPO revival
5Microsoft doubles down on cloud healthcare business with $16 billion Nuance buy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ