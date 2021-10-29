Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Report on the Evolution of the Foreign Exchange Market and Exchange Balance

10/29/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Report on the Evolution of the Foreign Exchange Market and Exchange Balance

This new issue of April 2021 analyzes the performance of foreign exchange purchases and sales between institutions and their clients in the foreign exchange market.

This report also contains the transactions directly made by the BCRA, showing the main items of accounts (foreign exchange current account, and foreign exchange capital and financial account), broken down by sector and type of transaction.

Download document - In Spanish -

To access previous editions, click here

October 29, 2021.

Disclaimer

Banco Central de la Republica Argentina published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 21:45:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pPomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Camber Energy, Inc. and Certain Officers – CEI
GL
05:57pGTC Offers Educational Sessions to Meet Exponential Demand for AI and Robotics Skills
PU
05:57pGalleon Gold Announces Grant of Stock Options
PU
05:57pKahoot! in the news roundup, October 29
PU
05:53pUPDATE - Lottery.com and Trident Acquisitions Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination
GL
05:53pNeighborhood Coalition Sonoma County Argues Piecemealing Cannabis Permits to Circumvent CEQA Creates Juggernaut Environmental Disasters
GL
05:52pTesla board member sells shares worth $200 million after stock bump -filings
RE
05:52pInsCorp, Inc. Completes $10.0 Million Private Placement Of Subordinated Notes
PR
05:52pNuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund Announces Availability of 19(a) Notice
BU
05:47pBLADEX ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2021 PROFIT OF $15.7 MILLION, OR $0.41 PER SHARE, ON THE ACCOUNT OF HIGHER TOP-LINE REVENUES AND SUSTAINED CREDIT GROWTH - Form 6-K
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Q3 2021 Results 29/10/2021Balta Group
2Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Caterpillar, Comcast, Microsoft, Starb..
3Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) to Announce Its Second Quarter Fisc..
4Glencore Sees 2021 Marketing Earnings Above Guidance Range -- Update
5Valneva announces temporary trading suspension of its ordinary shares o..

HOT NEWS