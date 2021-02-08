Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Representatives Cohen, Titus and Fitzpatrick Introduce Horse Transportation Safety Act

02/08/2021 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEMPHIS - Representatives Steve Cohen (TN-09), Dina Titus (NV-01) and Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01) today re-introduced the Horse Transportation Safety Act that would ban the transportation of horses across state lines in 'double decker' trucks or trailers containing two or more levels stacked on top of one another. Congressman Cohen, a senior member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, last year applauded the inclusion of the Horse Transportation Safety Act in the House-passed Moving Forward Act. Congressman Cohen has championed the measure since 2008. This year's version of the bill currently has 105 bipartisan cosponsors.

Congressman Cohen made the following statement:

'Horses deserve to be transported in as humane a manner as possible. Double-deck trailers do not provide adequate headroom for adult horses, and accidents involving double-deck trailers are a horrendous reminder that the practice is also dangerous to the driving public. I look forward to seeing this measure move forward as it did last year and be signed into law.'

Congresswoman Titus made the following statement:

'It's past time for congress to close the loophole that encourages horses to be transported in a harmful way. I'm proud to co-sponsor this legislation to protect these beautiful animals.'

Congressman Fitzpatrick made the following statement:

'As a society, it is imperative that we protect the welfare of animals, both big and small. As a member of the bipartisan Congressional Animal Protection Caucus and an outspoken defender of animals, I continue to be committed to ensuring that our government is doing its part in promoting animal welfare. I'm proud to stand with Representative Cohen to guarantee the safe and humane treatment of horses on highways and roads.'

In addition to the 105 cosponsors, the Horse Transportation Safety Act is endorsed by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), The Humane Society of the United States, The Humane Society Legislative Fund, Animal Welfare Institute (AWI), Animal Wellness Action, Animal Wellness Foundation, Return to Freedom, The Center for a Humane Economy, American Horse Protection Society, Horses for Life Foundation, American Wild Horse Campaign (AWHPC), Texas State Horse Council, Animal Legal Defense Fund (ALDF), Equine Collaborative International, Inc. (ECI), and the Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association (HSVMA).

###

Disclaimer

Steve Cohen published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 22:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:51aDELTA APPAREL : Xbrl q1 2021
PU
11:51aWINTRUST FINANCIAL : Bank expands with new North Lawndale location set to open spring 2021
PU
11:51aA GROWING PARTNERSHIP FOCUSED ON SUSTAINABLE COMMUNITIES : Wintrust and the Chicago Urban League
PU
11:50aESI GROUP : announces governance evolution
BU
11:50aSoftrock Minerals Ltd. Announces Sale of Shatford Lake to CBLT Inc.
NE
11:49aCDK GLOBAL : Second Quarter 2021 Results Presentation
PU
11:48aSCENTRE : Signals Reduced Distribution on Year, Better Rent Collection
DJ
11:47aKENNAMETAL : Prices $300 Million of Senior Notes
PR
11:47aSM ENERGY : CDP Climate Change Questionnaire 2020
PU
11:47aNORTHERN OIL AND GAS : Announces Pricing of Upsized Private Offering of Senior Notes
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : A TESLA FOR A BITCOIN: Musk drives price to moon with $1.5 billion purchase
2BREXIT: Why the exodus to Paris has not (yet?) come to pass
3NIO LIMITED : NIO Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 1, 2021
4SoftBank's Son hails 'golden eggs' as Vision Fund rallies
5RWE, Total, BP among winners in UK offshore wind farm auction

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ