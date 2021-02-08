Representatives Cohen, Titus and Fitzpatrick Introduce Horse Transportation Safety Act

MEMPHIS - Representatives Steve Cohen (TN-09), Dina Titus (NV-01) and Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01) today re-introduced the Horse Transportation Safety Act that would ban the transportation of horses across state lines in 'double decker' trucks or trailers containing two or more levels stacked on top of one another. Congressman Cohen, a senior member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, last year applauded the inclusion of the Horse Transportation Safety Act in the House-passed Moving Forward Act. Congressman Cohen has championed the measure since 2008. This year's version of the bill currently has 105 bipartisan cosponsors.

Congressman Cohen made the following statement:

'Horses deserve to be transported in as humane a manner as possible. Double-deck trailers do not provide adequate headroom for adult horses, and accidents involving double-deck trailers are a horrendous reminder that the practice is also dangerous to the driving public. I look forward to seeing this measure move forward as it did last year and be signed into law.'

Congresswoman Titus made the following statement:

'It's past time for congress to close the loophole that encourages horses to be transported in a harmful way. I'm proud to co-sponsor this legislation to protect these beautiful animals.'

Congressman Fitzpatrick made the following statement:

'As a society, it is imperative that we protect the welfare of animals, both big and small. As a member of the bipartisan Congressional Animal Protection Caucus and an outspoken defender of animals, I continue to be committed to ensuring that our government is doing its part in promoting animal welfare. I'm proud to stand with Representative Cohen to guarantee the safe and humane treatment of horses on highways and roads.'

In addition to the 105 cosponsors, the Horse Transportation Safety Act is endorsed by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), The Humane Society of the United States, The Humane Society Legislative Fund, Animal Welfare Institute (AWI), Animal Wellness Action, Animal Wellness Foundation, Return to Freedom, The Center for a Humane Economy, American Horse Protection Society, Horses for Life Foundation, American Wild Horse Campaign (AWHPC), Texas State Horse Council, Animal Legal Defense Fund (ALDF), Equine Collaborative International, Inc. (ECI), and the Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association (HSVMA).

###