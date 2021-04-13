Log in
Repro-Med Systems, Inc. Technology Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

04/13/2021 | 02:38pm EDT
Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before May 25, 2021; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Repro-Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) investors that acquired shares between August 4, 2020 and January 25, 2021. Investors have until May 25, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

It is alleged within this complaint that Repro-Med made materially misleading and/or false statements and failed to disclose that: (1) beginning in January 2020, Repro-Med ramped up the use of allowances, including growth rebates, in order retain key customers and incentivize growth; (2) as these rebates accrued, Repro-Med’s net sales were reasonably likely to decline; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Repro-Med’s positive statements about their business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 25, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com 

Attorney Advertising


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
