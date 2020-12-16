Repsol Sinopec has announced new independent director

Repsol Sinopec has announced the appointment of Les Thomas as the new Independent Director on the Board of Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited with effect from 11 December 2020.

Les has a Bsc (1st class hons) in Civil Engineering and a Masters degree in Petroleum Engineering, both from Heriot Watt University in Edinburgh.

Les has over 35 years' experience in the Oil and Gas industry, in various subsurface, engineering, operational and senior management positions. Les was CEO of Ithaca Energy from 2013 to 2020 and previously served for eight years on the Board of Wood Group, as Chief Executive of its Production Facilities business and Group Director responsible for HSE. Prior to this, he spent 22 years with Marathon Oil in various locations and roles, including four years as European Business Unit Leader.

José Luis, CEO said:

'The Board and the Executive Management team here at Repsol Sinopec welcome Les and look forward to working with him.'



