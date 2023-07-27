MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish oil company Repsol said on Thursday that it will spend up to 850 million euros ($943.84 million) to buy back 60 million shares before the end of the year.

The energy giant, which like its European peers last year benefited from high oil and gas prices, has used the windfall to boost payouts for shareholders and sharply cut its net debt.

Once completed, this buyback will take the overall amount of shares the company has repurchased since the start of 2022 to 310 million, representing a capital reduction of 20.3%. This is well beyond the 200 million shares it pledged to buy back through 2025 in its strategic plan.

($1 = 0.9006 euros)

