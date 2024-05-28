MADRID, May 28 (Reuters) - Spanish energy company Repsol is seeking to sell a stake in an 800 megawatt (MW) U.S. renewable asset portfolio, newspaper Expansion reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources in the renewable market.

The assets, which are already operating or close to completion, are valued at about 600 million euros ($652.6 million), the newspaper said.

Repsol did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Like other power utilities, Repsol is raising cash to invest in new projects by selling stakes in more advanced ones, a process it calls "asset rotation". Its CEO Josu Jon Imaz said last month the company expected to close a first asset rotation agreement in the U.S.

State-controlled oil company Saudi Aramco is interested in buying a stake in Repsol's renewable unit, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.

($1 = 0.9194 euros) (Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Jan Harvey)