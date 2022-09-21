Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Repsol to begin two-month turnaround at Tarragona oil refinery in Spain

09/21/2022 | 01:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Spanish energy group Repsol is seen at a gas station in Madrid

(Reuters) - Spanish energy giant Repsol is investing 100 million euros to reduce emissions at its 186,000 barrel per day (bpd) Tarragona refinery in Spain, which begins two months of maintenance at the end of the week.

The distillation and hydrotreating fuel units will stop simultaneously on Sept. 23, while the remaining areas of the Tarragona complex, such as the chemical plants, will continue to operate normally, Repsol said.

Repsol has dubbed the project "the most important turnaround ever carried out at the refinery".

The work is designed to improve the energy efficiency of the complex's facilities and prevent the emissions of 32,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year.

Repsol aims to be a net zero emissions company by 2050.

(Reporting by Rowena Edwards; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle, Kirsten Donovan)

By Rowena Edwards


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.53% 90.27 Delayed Quote.18.28%
REPSOL S.A. -0.59% 11.88 Delayed Quote.14.51%
WTI -0.79% 83.462 Delayed Quote.11.54%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:33pCitigroup to wind down UK retail bank - Financial Times
RE
01:32pUK lawmaker says Aiden Aslin among prisoners released by Russian-backed forces -statement
RE
01:31pEU foreign ministers to meet on Ukraine on Wednesday -diplomats
RE
01:30pGERMANY'S SCHOLZ : trying to prevent escalation in Russia-Ukraine war
RE
01:29pIHC's $2.15 bln Nutresa bid boosts shares in Colombian conglomerate GEA's companies
RE
01:21pBank of america ceo moynihan says concerned about long-term comp…
RE
01:20pMOVES-Platinum Equity hires M&A veteran Eldridge from Citi-sources
RE
01:19pRussia releases U.S. citizens Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh in prisoner exchange -family representative
RE
01:18pUK PM Truss welcomes release of British prisoners captured in Ukraine
RE
01:15pRepsol to begin two-month turnaround at Tarragona oil refinery in Spain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed set for big rate hike as waters get choppy for world's central bank..
2Russian President Vladimir Putin announces 'partial mobilisation'
3Russia calls up 300,000 reservists, says 6,000 soldiers killed in Ukrai..
4Analyst recommendations: Fedex, Flutter, Nike, Reckitt, Estee Lauder...
5Stocks sink, bonds and gold gain as Russia threats amp up Fed jitters

HOT NEWS