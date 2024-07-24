MADRID (Reuters) - Repsol plans to buy back an additional 20 million outstanding shares, the Spanish oil company said on Wednesday, after higher oil prices helped it beat second-quarter profit expectations.

Repsol posted an adjusted net profit of 859 million euros ($931.93 million), up from 827 million a year earlier and above the 751 million expected by analysts polled by the company.

Its net profit jumped to 657 million euros from 308 million.

The company attributed the profit rise to higher oil prices, lower costs and a stronger dollar against the euro, among other factors.

The new 20 million share buyback programme, which is worth 274 million euros at market prices, follows a 40 million share buyback in the first half of the year, Repsol said.

Repsol pledged earlier this year to hand as much as 10 billion euros via dividends and buybacks to its shareholders by 2027.

It follows other big oil firms which have increased payouts in an attempt to reassure investors of their discipline and resilience in the face of an uncertain outlook for fossil fuels.

($1 = 0.9217 euros)

