Republic Airways Builds Maintenance Career Progression Program for AMT Training Programs

Republic Airways has launched a maintenance cadet program, enabling students at aviation maintenance schools to earn conditional job offers midway through their schooling for future careers at Republic Airways.

Over the next twenty years, 626,000 aircraft technicians will be needed worldwide, according to Boeing’s Pilot and Technician Outlook for 2021. The aviation maintenance technician career is in high demand and offers a wide range of career growth opportunities in the airline industry. Republic Airways is proud to partner with several maintenance training schools in its hiring efforts, including Aviation Institute of Maintenance, National Aviation Academy, Purdue University, Vaughn College among others.

“Creating viable pathways for maintenance students to reach their career goals is the genesis of this program. We seek to hire the best technicians for each of our maintenance bases, and this cadet opportunity will help us do just that,” Dale Cash, Republic Airways Director of Maintenance, said.

He added, “For students who participate in the program, it helps keep them motivated and brings the goal of building a career in the airline industry closer. And our partner schools can attract future students with this unique career pathway opportunity.”

Students training at a 2-year or 4-year A&P program are eligible to interview for the program upon taking and passing their FAA general exam at 400 hours of training for their Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) certification. Upon a successful interview with a Republic Airways recruiter, the individual is invited to join the RJet Maintenance Cadet Program in which they have a conditional offer of employment, a noncommittal nor contractually binding offer for a position at Republic Airways as an aviation maintenance technician.

As an RJet Maintenance Cadet, students also have the opportunity to attend exclusive, all-expenses-paid events in Indianapolis at the airline’s Headquarters, Training Center and Maintenance Hangar. As Cadets near the completion of their A&P certification, they will receive interview priority with Republic base management as well as priority selection of a training class date and base location.

The new cadet program provides opportunity for a smooth transition from classroom to hangar at Republic Airways as candidates learn from and engage with Republic technicians throughout their cadet experience, especially while attending onsite visits to our Indianapolis facilities.

Republic Airways has a hiring need of over 500 aviation maintenance technicians within the next several years. With 11 maintenance base locations across the Midwest and Northeast, a fleet of more than 220 ultra-modern Embraer 170/175 aircraft and long-term contracts with its codeshare partners—American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines—Republic Airways offers unique and plentiful opportunities for career growth and development.

The application for the RJet Maintenance Cadet Program can be found at www.rjet.com/careers/ by searching Maintenance Cadet or directly at this link: https://rjet.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/External_Career_Site/job/United-States/RJet-Maintenance-Cadet_JR-002814

Republic was among the first U.S. regional airlines to develop a conditional job offer opportunity for pilots through its RJet Cadet Program that was established in 2015. Today, the RJet Pilot Cadet program has nearly 500 participants and has matriculated approximately 700 student pilots into airline pilots within Republic Airways.

“We know this model is successful for our pilot recruitment, allowing students to make an informed decision on their future career by having a job offer during their training and providing them opportunities to get to know our airline and our people within it,” Sarah Scheffel, Republic Airways Manager of Talent Acquisition, said. “I look forward to working with maintenance students to provide a similar experience and see similar success with this program.”

Founded in 1974, Republic Airways is one of the largest regional airlines in the U.S. Republic operates a fleet of more than 220 Embraer 170/175 aircraft and offers scheduled passenger service with daily flights to 100 cities in the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean and Central America. The airline provides fixed-fee flights operated under its codeshare partners’ brands: American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express. The airline employs about 6,000 aviation professionals. Learn more at www.rjet.com.

In May 2018, Republic opened the Leadership In Flight Training (LIFT) Academy, a commercial aviation pilot and maintenance technician training school in Indianapolis. LIFT uses state-of-the-art training technologies that combine flight, flight simulator, online and in-classroom training. Graduates have a defined pathway to a job as a pilot or aircraft technician at Republic. Learn more at www.flywithlift.com.

