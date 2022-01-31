Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Republic of Indonesia Presentation Book - January 2022

01/31/2022 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Republic of Indonesia

Strengthening the Policy Synergy to Promote Recovery and Maintain Macroeconomic Stability

January 2022

About Investor Relations Unit of the Republic of Indonesia

Investor Relations Unit (IRU) of the Republic of Indonesia has been established as a joint effort between Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance and Bank Indonesia since 2005. The main objective of IRU is to actively communicate Indonesian economic policy and to address concerns of investors, especially financial market investors.

As an important part of its communication measures, IRU maintains a website under Bank Indonesia website which is administered by International Department of Bank Indonesia. However, day-to-day activities of IRU are supported by all relevant government agencies, among others: Bank Indonesia, Ministry of Finance, Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, Investment Coordinating Board, Financial Services Authority, Ministry of Trade, Ministry of State Owned Enterprises, and Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

IRU also convenes an investor conference call on a quarterly basis, answers questions through email, telephone and may arrange direct visit of banks/financial institutions to Bank Indonesia and other relevant government offices.

Published by Investor Relations Unit - Republic of Indonesia

Website: http://www.bi.go.id/en/iru/default.aspx

Contact:

Rosita Dewi (International Department - Bank Indonesia, Ph.: +6221 2981 8232)

Thasya Pauline (Deputy Ministry for Macroeconomic and Finance Coordinator - Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, Ph. +6221 352 1843) Putri Rizki Yulianti (Fiscal Policy Office - Ministry of Finance, Ph.: +6221 345 0012)

Subhan Noor (Directorate General of Budget Financing and Risk Management - Ministry of Finance, Ph.: +6221 351 0714)

E-mail: contactIRU-DL@bi.go.id

This Presentation Book also can be downloaded from: https://www.bi.go.id/en/iru/presentation/default.aspx

1

What's New in This Edition

Economic Recovery Program

and Its Updates

Bank Indonesia

…page 5-19

Board of Meeting

Decision

…page 139-141

Fiscal & Financing Policy Update

…page 61-92

Infrastructure Project

Development

Carbon Tax Policy

…page 182-193

…page 114 - 116

2

Overview

1

Economic Recovery Program and Its Updates

Institutional and Governance Effectiveness:

2 Accelerated Reforms Agenda with Institutional Improvement

Economic Factor:

3 Stable Growth Prospects

Amid Temporary Moderation

4

External Factor:

Improved External Resilience

Fiscal Performance and Flexibility:

5 Strong Commitment in Maintaining

Fiscal Credibility

6

Commitment to Sustainability and

Preserving the Environment

7

Monetary and Financial Factor:

Credible Monetary Policy

and Favourable Financial Sector

Progressive Infrastructure Development:

8 Strong Commitment on Acceleration

of Infrastructure Provision

3

Section 1

Economic Recovery Program and Its Updates

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank Indonesia published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 22:50:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pLadder Capital Corp Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Dividends
BU
05:56pLetterOne Group to block Wintershall Dea IPO over Ukraine tensions
AQ
05:56pSsr mining achieves top end of 2021 production guidance, beats aisc guidance, outlines three-year outlook and intends to increase 2022 dividend by 40%
PR
05:55pKelly® Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Conference Call
GL
05:55pKelly® Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Conference Call
GL
05:52pRepublic of Indonesia Presentation Book - January 2022
PU
05:52pARTNET : One of a Handful of Remaining Tiananmen Square Memorials in Hong Kong Has Been Covered Up as China Cracks Down on the City
PU
05:52pSAGICOR FINANCIAL : Select Funds Limited (SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, January 31, 2022
PU
05:52pVERIS : Investor Presentation
PU
05:52pBYRON ENERGY : 2 Well Drilling Program to Commence in April 2022
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook owner Meta to lift veil off its metaverse business
2Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, Berkeley, Beyond Meat, Tesco, ..
3Global stocks trade higher at the end of a volatile month
4Italy's Saipem sinks after profit warning and call for cash
5French supermarket group Casino's shares slump after profit warning

HOT NEWS