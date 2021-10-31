Log in
Republic of Indonesia Presentation Book - October 2021

10/31/2021
Republic of Indonesia

Strengthening the Policy Synergy to Promote Recovery and Maintaining Macroeconomic Stability

October 2021

About Investor Relations Unit of the Republic of Indonesia

Investor Relations Unit (IRU) of the Republic of Indonesia has been established as a joint effort between Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance and Bank Indonesia since 2005. The main objective of IRU is to actively communicate Indonesian economic policy and to address concerns of investors, especially financial market investors.

As an important part of its communication measures, IRU maintains a website under Bank Indonesia website which is administered by International Department of Bank Indonesia. However, day-to-day activities of IRU are supported by all relevant government agencies, among others: Bank Indonesia, Ministry of Finance, Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, Investment Coordinating Board, Financial Services Authority, Ministry of Trade, Ministry of State Owned Enterprises, and Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

IRU also convenes an investor conference call on a quarterly basis, answers questions through email, telephone and may arrange direct visit of banks/financial institutions to Bank Indonesia and other relevant government offices.

Published by Investor Relations Unit - Republic of Indonesia

Website: http://www.bi.go.id/en/iru/default.aspx

Contact:

Rosita Dewi (International Department - Bank Indonesia, Ph.: +6221 2981 8232)

Thasya Pauline (Deputy Ministry for Macroeconomic and Finance Coordinator - Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, Ph. +6221 352 1843) Putri Rizki Yulianti (Fiscal Policy Office - Ministry of Finance, Ph.: +6221 345 0012)

Subhan Noor (Directorate General of Budget Financing and Risk Management - Ministry of Finance, Ph.: +6221 351 0714)

E-mail: contactIRU-DL@bi.go.id

This Presentation Book also can be downloaded from: https://www.bi.go.id/en/iru/presentation/default.aspx

1

What's New in This Edition

Economic Recovery Program

and Its Updates

…page 5-26

Investment Realization (Q3-2021 )

…page 46-48

Fiscal & Financing

Policy Updates

…page 67-92

Bank Indonesia

Board of Meeting Decision

…page 124-125

2

Overview

1

Economic Recovery Program and Its Updates

Institutional and Governance Effectiveness:

2 Accelerated Reforms Agenda with Institutional Improvement

Economic Factor:

3 Stable Growth Prospects

Amid Temporary Moderation

4

External Factor:

Improved External Resilience

Fiscal Performance and Flexibility:

5 Strong Commitment in Maintaining

Fiscal Credibility

6

Commitment to Sustainability and

Preserving the Environment

7

Monetary and Financial Factor:

Credible Monetary Policy

and Favourable Financial Sector

Progressive Infrastructure Development:

8 Strong Commitment on Acceleration

of Infrastructure Provision

3

Section 1

Economic Recovery Program and Its Updates

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank Indonesia published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 10:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
