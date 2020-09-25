Republic of Korea : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Non-Systemic Risk Analysis, Financial Sector Stress Testing, and an Assessment of Demographic Shift in Korea »

IMF Country Report No. 20/279

REPUBLIC OF KOREA

FINANCIAL SECTOR ASSESSMENT PROGRAM

TECHNICAL NOTE- SYSTEMIC RISK ANALYSIS, FINANCIAL SECTOR STRESS TESTING, AND AN ASSESSMENT OF DEMOGRAPHIC SHIFT IN KOREA

This Technical Note on Systemic Risk Analysis, Financial Sector Stress Testing, and an Assessment of Demographic Shift in Korea for the Republic of Korea FSAP was prepared by a staff team of the International Monetary Fund as background documentation for the periodic consultation with the member country. It is based on the information available at the time it was completed in September 2020.

