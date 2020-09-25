Log in
Republic of Korea : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Non-Systemic Risk Analysis, Financial Sector Stress Testing, and an Assessment of Demographic Shift in Korea

09/25/2020 | 03:00pm EDT

September 2020

IMF Country Report No. 20/279

REPUBLIC OF KOREA

FINANCIAL SECTOR ASSESSMENT PROGRAM

TECHNICAL NOTE- SYSTEMIC RISK ANALYSIS, FINANCIAL SECTOR STRESS TESTING, AND AN ASSESSMENT OF DEMOGRAPHIC SHIFT IN KOREA

This Technical Note on Systemic Risk Analysis, Financial Sector Stress Testing, and an Assessment of Demographic Shift in Korea for the Republic of Korea FSAP was prepared by a staff team of the International Monetary Fund as background documentation for the periodic consultation with the member country. It is based on the information available at the time it was completed in September 2020.

Copies of this report are available to the public from

International Monetary Fund Publication Services

PO Box 92780 Washington, D.C. 20090

Telephone: (202) 623-7430 Fax: (202) 623-7201

E-mail: publications@imf.orgWeb: http://www.imf.org

Price: $18.00 per printed copy

International Monetary Fund

Washington, D.C.

© 2020 International Monetary Fund

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

REPUBLIC OF KOREA

FINANCIAL SECTOR ASSESSMENT PROGRAM

September 1, 2020

TECHNICAL NOTE

SYSTEMIC RISK ANALYSIS, FINANCIAL SECTOR STRESS

TESTING, AND AN ASSESSMENT OF DEMOGRAPHIC SHIFT

IN KOREA

The content of this Technical Note is based on information available as of end- June/December 2019, before the global intensification of the COVID-19 outbreak. It focuses on the Republic of Korea's medium-term challenges and policy priorities and does not cover the outbreak or the related policy response, which has since become the overarching near-term priority.

Prepared By

Monetary and Capital Markets Department

This Technical Note was prepared in the context of an IMF Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP)in the Republic of Korea in August 2019 and December 2019 that was led by Udaibir Das. Furtherinformation on the FSAP can be found at http://www.imf.org/external/np/fsap/fssa.aspx

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

REPUBLIC OF KOREA

CONTENTS

Glossary __________________________________________________________________________________________ 5

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY _________________________________________________________________________ 7

MACRO-FINANCIAL ENVIRONMENT, SYSTEM STRUCTURE, AND SCOPE OF THE SYSTEMIC RISK ANALYSIS __________________________________________________________________________________ 9

A. Financial System Structure and Trends_________________________________________________________ 9

  1. Macro-FinancialEnvironment _________________________________________________________________ 20
  2. Korean Housing Market Structure and Dynamics _____________________________________________ 22
  3. Scope of the Systemic Risk Analysis __________________________________________________________ 23

RISKS, VULNERABILITIES, AND MACRO-FINANCIAL SCENARIOS ___________________________29

A. Risks, Vulnerabilities, and Macro-Financial Scenarios _________________________________________ 29

B. Fintech Developments in Korea _______________________________________________________________ 34

FORWARD-LOOKING BANK SOLVENCY ANALYSIS___________________________________________36

  1. Methodology _________________________________________________________________________________ 36
  2. Results ________________________________________________________________________________________ 50
  3. Recommendations ____________________________________________________________________________ 61

FORWARD-LOOKING BANK LIQUIDITY ANALYSIS ___________________________________________62

  1. Overview______________________________________________________________________________________ 62
  2. Current Liquidity Conditions and Banks' Liquidity Profiles ____________________________________ 62
  3. Methodology _________________________________________________________________________________ 63
  4. Results________________________________________________________________________________________ 63
  5. Recommendations ____________________________________________________________________________ 64

RISK ANALYSIS FOR THE INSURANCE AND PENSION FUND SECTOR _______________________68

  1. Insurance Sector ______________________________________________________________________________ 68
  2. Pension Fund Sector __________________________________________________________________________ 73
  3. Recommendations ____________________________________________________________________________ 75

NETWORK AND CONTAGION ANALYSIS _____________________________________________________75

  1. Analysis _______________________________________________________________________________________ 75
  2. Recommendations ____________________________________________________________________________ 76

2INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 18:59:06 UTC
