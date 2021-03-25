Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Republic of Korea : 2021 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; Staff Statement; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Republic of Koreasitecoreitem

03/25/2021 | 05:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept

Publication Date:

March 25, 2021

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Korea entered the COVID-19 pandemic with sound macroeconomic fundamentals and a resilient financial system. The initial outbreak led to a sharp decline in economic activity and employment and generated substantial economic slack. With the help of an effective COVID-19 containment strategy and comprehensive economic policy response, the overall impact was smaller than in peers, with real GDP growth in 2020 of -1.0 percent. The economy is projected to grow 3.4 percent in 2021, albeit at varying speeds across sectors, and with a high degree of uncertainty centered on the speed of normalization in the COVID situation. Public debt has risen and deficits have widened but remain at manageable levels. Credit continues to grow rapidly, financial markets have normalized quickly, and the financial sector has remained relatively sound to date despite the pandemic. The authorities are pursuing greener and more digital growth, along with a stronger social safety net, through the Korean New Deal.

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 21:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:25pSTBP : Call Notice for the Annual Shareholders Meeting – April 28, 2021
PU
05:25pSTBP : Distance Voting Bulletin - AS
PU
05:25pSTBP : Management´s Proposal for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 28, 2021
PU
05:25pHealth Care Up On Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:24pCOLONY CAPITAL  : Announces Closing of Hospitality Portfolios Transaction to Highgate and Cerberus
BU
05:23pWheat hits 3-month low on supply prospects; soy, corn also decline
RE
05:23pBOYD GAMING  : Hop Into Spring with Great Ways to Win at Boyd Gaming Destinations in April
PU
05:23pUtilities Up As Treasury Yields Stabilize -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:23pSHOPIFY  : replaced by RBC as most valuable company on weakened tech sector
AQ
05:21pTELSTRA  : doubles down on 5G network upgrades across Tasmania
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC. : NETEASE : Chinese tech stocks slump as U.S. SEC begins rollout of law aimed at delisting
2EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN : Suez Canal could be blocked for weeks by 'beached whale' ship
3Nike, Adidas join brands feeling Chinese social media heat over Xinjiang
4Mastercard resists compound interest on $19 billion UK class action
5SPAC trading pops deflate as 'exuberance and greed' depart

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ