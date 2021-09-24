Log in
Republic of Mali Second Additional Financing to MALI COVID-19 Emergency Response Project

09/24/2021 | 09:22pm EDT
  • Abstract
  • Key Details
  • Finances
  • Ratings
  • Results
Development Objective
The objective of the Project is to strengthen the capacity of the Recipient to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19 pandemic
Key Details
Project Details
  • Project ID

    P176347

  • Status

    Active

  • Team Leader

    Jean Claude Taptue Fotso, Patrick Hoang-Vu Eozenou

  • Borrower 2

    THE REPUBLIC OF MALI

  • Country

    Mali

  • Approval Date

    (as of board presentation)

    September 23, 2021

  • Total Project Cost 1

    US$ 0.00 million

  • Implementing Agency

    Ministry of Health and Social Development

  • Region

    Africa West

  • Fiscal Year 3

    2022

  • Commitment Amount

    US$ 52.50 million

  • Environmental and Social Risk

    N/A

  • Last Update Date

    September 22, 2021

  • Closing Date

    N/A

  • Associated Projects

    P173816

  • Notes

    1. Total project cost includes funding from World Bank and non-bank sources in US$ millions. Active and Closed projects show current commitments. Proposed (pipeline) and dropped projects show the forecast amount. The commitment amount for projects in the pipeline is indicative and may be modified during the project preparation.

    2. Borrower refers to the Borrower of a Loan or Recipient of a Grant.

    3. "Fiscal Year" is the fiscal year in which the project was approved (or dropped if the status is dropped). The World Bank's fiscal year is from July 1 - June 30. For example, a fiscal year of 1996 corresponds to July 1, 1995 - June 30, 1996.

Sectors
No data available.
Themes
No data available.
Project Map
Finances
Financing Plan (US$ Millions)
No data available.
Financier Commitments
Ida Grant 26.25
International Development Association (Ida) 26.25
Total Project Financing (US$ Millions)
Product Line IBRD/IDA
IBRD Commitment N/A
IDA Commitment 52.50
IBRD + IDA Commitment 52.50
Lending Instrument Investment Project Financing
Grant Amount N/A
Total Project Cost** N/A
Summary Status of World Bank Financing (US$ Millions) as of August 31, 2021
Download:
No data available.
Financier Approval Date Closing Date Principal Disbursed Repayments Interest, Charges & Fees
Detailed Financial Activity as of August 31, 2021
Download:
No data available.
Period Financier Transaction Type Amount (US$)
Footnotes

*The financial data in this block are updated on a monthly basis. For more information on World Bank lending by country please visit the Country Lending Summaries.

** Principal refers to the original US dollar amount of the loan, credit, or grant that was committed and approved. Disbursements represent increases in the balance outstanding due to payments made to borrowers, as well as capitalized charges (such as loan origination fees on IBRD loans). Repayments refer to the total principal amount paid or prepaid to IBRD or IDA in US dollars, calculated at the exchange rate on the value date of the individual repayment. Repayments include payments made by borrowers, debt relief provided by IDA, and payments made by third parties on behalf of the borrowers. The disbursed amount less the repaid amount, for loans and credits, may not equal the loan or credit balance outstanding due to exchange rate movements.

Ratings
IMPLEMENTATION RATINGS
No data available.
COMPLETION RATINGS
INDICATOR IMPLEMENTATION COMPLETION & RESULTS REPORT:
Outcomes N/a
Risk to Development Outcome
Bank Performance
Borrower Performance
Government Performance
Implementing Agency
INDEPENDENT EVALUATION RATINGS
INDICATOR ICR REVIEW: PROJECT PERFORMANCE ASSESSMENT REPORT:
Outcome Rating
Risk To Development Outcome
Bank Performance
Borrower Performance
Government Performance
Implementing Agency
Icr Quality
M&e Quality
Results Framework
No data available.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2021 01:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
