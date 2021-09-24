|
Republic of Mali Second Additional Financing to MALI COVID-19 Emergency Response Project
Abstract
Key Details
Finances
Ratings
Results
Development Objective
The objective of the Project is to strengthen the capacity of the Recipient to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19 pandemic
Key Details
Project Details
Region
Africa West
Fiscal Year 3
2022
Commitment Amount
US$ 52.50 million
Environmental and Social Risk
N/A
Last Update Date
September 22, 2021
Closing Date
N/A
Associated Projects
P173816
Notes
1. Total project cost includes funding from World Bank and non-bank sources in US$ millions. Active and Closed projects show current commitments. Proposed (pipeline) and dropped projects show the forecast amount. The commitment amount for projects in the pipeline is indicative and may be modified during the project preparation.
2. Borrower refers to the Borrower of a Loan or Recipient of a Grant.
3. "Fiscal Year" is the fiscal year in which the project was approved (or dropped if the status is dropped). The World Bank's fiscal year is from July 1 - June 30. For example, a fiscal year of 1996 corresponds to July 1, 1995 - June 30, 1996.
Sectors
Themes
Finances
Financing Plan (US$ Millions)
Financier
Commitments
Ida Grant
26.25
International Development Association (Ida)
26.25
Total Project Financing (US$ Millions)
Product Line
IBRD/IDA
IBRD Commitment
N/A
IDA Commitment
52.50
IBRD + IDA Commitment
52.50
Lending Instrument
Investment Project Financing
Grant Amount
N/A
Total Project Cost**
|
N/A
Summary Status of World Bank Financing (US$ Millions) as of August 31, 2021
Download:
Financier
Approval Date
Closing Date
Principal
Disbursed
Repayments
Interest, Charges & Fees
Detailed Financial Activity as of August 31, 2021
Download:
Period
Financier
Transaction Type
Amount (US$)
Footnotes
*The financial data in this block are updated on a monthly basis. For more information on World Bank lending by country please visit the Country Lending Summaries.
** Principal refers to the original US dollar amount of the loan, credit, or grant that was committed and approved. Disbursements represent increases in the balance outstanding due to payments made to borrowers, as well as capitalized charges (such as loan origination fees on IBRD loans). Repayments refer to the total principal amount paid or prepaid to IBRD or IDA in US dollars, calculated at the exchange rate on the value date of the individual repayment. Repayments include payments made by borrowers, debt relief provided by IDA, and payments made by third parties on behalf of the borrowers. The disbursed amount less the repaid amount, for loans and credits, may not equal the loan or credit balance outstanding due to exchange rate movements.
Ratings
IMPLEMENTATION RATINGS
COMPLETION RATINGS
INDICATOR
IMPLEMENTATION COMPLETION & RESULTS REPORT:
Outcomes
N/a
Risk to Development Outcome
Bank Performance
Borrower Performance
Government Performance
Implementing Agency
INDEPENDENT EVALUATION RATINGS
INDICATOR
ICR REVIEW:
PROJECT PERFORMANCE ASSESSMENT REPORT:
Outcome Rating
Risk To Development Outcome
Bank Performance
Borrower Performance
Government Performance
Implementing Agency
Icr Quality
M&e Quality
Results Framework
Disclaimer
World Bank Group published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2021 01:21:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
