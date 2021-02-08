Republic of Poland : 2020 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Republic of Poland

The IMF's transparency policy allows for the deletion of market-sensitive information and premature disclosure of the authorities' policy intentions in published staff reports and other documents.

Under Article IV of the IMF's Articles of Agreement, the IMF holds bilateral discussions with members, usually every year. In the context of the 2020 Article IV consultation with the Republic of Poland, the following documents have been released and are included in this package:

PR21/34

IMF Executive Board 2020 Article IV Consultationwith the

Republic of Poland

Washington, DC - February 8, 2021: The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded the Article IV consultation1 with the Republic of Poland on February 3, 2021.

Following a long period of strong growth, the pandemic triggered a recession in 2020, though the estimated contraction of 3.4 percent would be among the least severe in the European Union. The second wave of the virus in the winter appears to have again lowered economic activity, delaying the start of a durable recovery. Economic growth in 2021 is projected at 2.7 percent, likely limited by ongoing restrictions early in 2021 but expected to rebound later in the year as vaccine access improves, with a further acceleration in growth expected in 2022. Over the medium term, sizeable new grants from the EU should facilitate strong investment and boost growth.

Poland entered the pandemic with substantial fiscal buffers, which have permitted a strong fiscal response to the crisis. Key policy actions have focused on preserving jobs and incomes through wage subsidies and benefits for self-employed and unemployed workers and partially forgivable loans for companies. The implementation of these measures has generally been frontloaded and robust. Driven by pandemic-related spending, the general government fiscal deficit is estimated to have increased to 8.4 percent of GDP in 2020, with general government debt increasing to 59 percent of GDP. Over the medium term, the fiscal deficit is projected to stabilize around 3¼ percent of GDP, with debt stable around 58 percent of GDP.

Monetary policies have also been significantly eased during the crisis. The policy interest rate has been reduced to near zero, while the central bank has implemented an asset purchase program. Inflation increased in early 2020 to above the target, driven by tight labor markets and regulated price increases. Headline inflation has recently declined to the target, though core inflation remains more elevated. Inflation is projected to fall further in 2021 while remaining near the target over the medium term.

The authorities have implemented macro-prudential measures to mitigate the impact of the crisis on the banking sector. While banks earnings have declined, asset quality has

