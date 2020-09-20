Republican Candidate For U.S. Senate, Dr. Wayne Johnson, Calls For President Trump To Postpone Supreme Court Nomination Until After The Election

Macon, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2020) - Dr. Wayne Johnson, a senior official within the Trump administration now running as a Republican for the U.S. Senate in the Georgia Special Senate Election, is calling for President Trump to stand-down on his declared intention to immediately set forth a nomination to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Dr. Johnson believes that proceeding with a nomination prior to the November elections for President and members of the Senate will only serve to further polarize our nation and will create serious unintended consequences for the future. Additionally, Johnson wants citizens to remember that U.S. Senate elections are equally as important as is the Presidential election when it comes to a final decision on a U.S. Supreme Court Justice.

According to Johnson, many American's will interpret President Trump's wielding of the power of nomination in a rushed manner - along with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's forcing of a vote with the currently seated U.S. Senate - as being disrespectful of established political norms, as well as being uncaring about the "will" of the American people that will soon be expressed by way of the election. Most importantly however, is Dr. Johnson's concern that the action of moving forward with a nomination - and perhaps even getting a confirmation - will push Democrats to the point of extracting revenge in the future. And this revenge could potentially manifest as a "packing of the court" by way of an increase in the number of Supreme Court Justices.

Dr. Johnson is also troubled that appointed Senator Kelly Loeffler and Senate Candidate Doug Collins are blindly voicing support for the intended actions of President Trump with regard to such a nomination. Both Collins and Loeffler, who are seeking election to the U.S. Senate in November, should be insisting that a Supreme Court Justice nomination and vote by the Senate be deferred until after the election out of respect to the voters of Georgia who will be deciding who - by election, and not by Governor appointment - they want as their Senator making such decisions.

"Our country's selection of a Justice to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court is far too important than to be weaponized; nor should it be undertaken as "win-lose" gamesmanship by our Federal government leaders. We as a nation are better than this," stated Dr. Johnson.

Dr. Johnson is setting forth a proposal of compromise that he believes should be agreeable to both Republicans and Democrats in serving to restore dignity and statesmanship to both the current situation, and to the process of selecting a U.S. Supreme Court Justice.





The proposal that Dr. Johnson is putting forward is as follows:

1) President Trump should allow that the nomination for the next Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court be made by whomever the people of the United States elect as President in the pending 2020 election.

2) That both Democrats and Republicans agree that for the next 25 years neither party will undertake to expand the Supreme Court beyond the current number of nine Justices.

3) That the "nuclear option" related to the limitation of filibuster in the Senate that was put in place in April 2017 be reversed; and with the proposal of Senator Tom Harkin as set forth in 2013 for a "staged" reduction of votes needed for cloture be adopted.

4) That there be an understanding between Democrats and Republicans that any non-substantiated accusations against a nominee be first discussed in Senate closed session - and that there shall be no surprise "grandstanding" around unsubstantiated claims against a nominee.

Dr. Johnson also added this for consideration, "It is recognized by a great number of American's, regardless of political persuasion or ideology, that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a true and consequential American hero and public servant. One of the best and most noble ways to honor Justice Ginsburg is to respect what has been reported as her dying wish - that the President to be elected this coming November be the one to nominate her replacement, whether that be Donald Trump or Joe Biden."

Johnson further added, "That if elected to serve the people of Georgia in the U.S. Senate, I commit that I will at all times make my decisions in light of what I think is best for the people of Georgia, independent of White House or Senate Leadership influence. The stakes as it relates to everyday life issues for Georgians are just too high - and I will always remember that the people of Georgia put me in office."

About Dr. A. Wayne Johnson

Dr. Johnson served as a senior executive within the Trump Administration overseeing the nation's $1.6 trillion student loan program that affects 44 million Americans and their families, including 1.8 million citizens of Georgia. During his time in office he witnessed first-hand the devastating life impact that un-checked student loan debt is having on the very fabric of America. During his time working in the Executive Branch of the government he reached the conclusion that only changes in Federal Law would serve to correct the serious problems brought about by the current Federal Student Loan Program. Therefore, Dr. Johnson resigned his position with the government and now seeks election to the U.S. Senate for Georgia. Dr. Johnson holds both an earned Doctorate in Higher Education Leadership and a Masters in Business Administration. He is also an accomplished and successful private sector executive. He is a U.S. Army veteran, an Eagle Scout and a product of Georgia's education system. He makes his home in Macon, Georgia.

